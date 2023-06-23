In the midst of an ongoing battle with the Bethune-Cookman University Board of Trustees, the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association is moving forward with its annual meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and is free and open to alumni, friends and supporters.
Organizers will not only inform alumni on future plans for the redesigned alumni association but will also update participants on the ongoing legal battle with the B-CU Board of Trustees.
In 2022, B-CU filed a lawsuit against the newly formed Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (MMBNAA) for trademark infringement. The lawsuit asked for a temporary and permanent injunction to stop alumni from using Dr. Bethune’s name as part of their new organization.
The Federal District Court in Orlan- do denied the initial request and the university filed an appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. That appeal was heard, and failed, on May 30 in Atlanta.
Now, the university has hired a new law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP - based in Miami - to continue its battle with the alumni association. Greenberg Traurig, LLP, with more than 2,650 attorneys and 45 locations in 12 countries, is one of the nation’s largest firms.
Alumni blames Perry
Alumni said they are baffled by the board’s efforts to ramp up the fight and refusal to mediate the disagreement.
“I’m appalled that the school is spending so much money to fight us, when 62% of our students come from indigent backgrounds. So why spend money battling the alumni association?” said Tundra King, a B-CU class of 1986 graduate, who invited national radio personality Roland Martin to visit the university as tempers flared.
“How do you sleep at night knowing that you’re spending all this money and students are being sent home because they can’t pay their tuition?”
The Pompano Beach resident blames B-CU Board of Trustees Chair Belvin Perry for the continued rift between the university and MMBNAA.
“My husband and I had been donors for decades and we will not give another cent until Judge Perry is gone from the board,” King said.
“Hiring an even bigger, more expensive law firm is a waste of money, and Perry is letting his ego get in the way because of a personal conflict. Somebody has to continue sounding the alarm that this is an injustice.”
Perry did not return Florida Courier’s calls by the newspaper’s Wednesday night deadline.
Rebuilding the association
Meanwhile, the alumni association continues to move forward with plans to reshape its purpose for the future.
“We continue to embark upon our mission of promoting our esteemed founder’s legacy through providing scholarships and other financial support to worthy students,” said Sydney Knowles, a 2009 B-CU graduate and the association’s annual meeting chair.
“We look forward to the association’s 55th annual meeting because it gives us an opportunity to answer questions for alumni who ask, ‘Why MMBNAA?’ and how they can play a pivotal role in moving us forward.”
The theme for the annual meeting is “Reimagining and Transforming Our Alumni Association for the Future.” According to Knowles, the meeting will focus on membership, finance, bylaws changes, scholarships and the legal defense fund.
“We will have alumni who are heading each committee discuss plans and answer questions,” Knowles added. “We want participants to understand how we are moving forward with a new mission and vision.”
B-CU class of 1971 alumna Kappitola Williams will be the keynote speaker on Saturday. Williams is an international costume designer, wardrobe stylist and founder of Kappitola Inc., a multigenerational, multicultural youth arts organization.
To register, visit 2023 MMBNAA Annual Meeting | MMBNAA.
