DeSantis slams programs during roundtable discussion
A controversial bill that would remove diversity, equality, and inclusion programs – multicultural centers, and minority unions – passed a House committee on Monday, the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion about efforts to discard those programs.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Alex Andrade (R-Pensacola), would ban universities and colleges from using diversity, equity and inclusion statements as part of the hiring process, a common requirement for tenure-seeking faculty, according to WUSF Public Media.
It would also bar those institutions from spending money on programs or campus activities that “espouse diversity, equity and inclusion or critical race theory rhetoric.”
Dozens of protestors arrived in Tallahassee to protest the bill and Democratic legislators also have expressed their opposition.
Black leaders respond
House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) says the bill is an attack on diversity across the state, not just in higher education.
“It’s really trying to say that diversity, equity and inclusion as a value is something that we should not want in Florida, and nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “It’s our diversity, I believe, that makes us great. I think it makes us unique as a state.”
Also at issue is language in the bill that some Democratic leaders say negatively affects student activities and organizations like Black sororities and fraternities.
But that was corrected in the Senate’s companion bill, which was introduced on Wednesday.
State Florida Rep. Alex Andrade amended the bill on Wednesday to ensure student groups like Black Greek Letter organizations would be protected. The House bill does maintain the ban on certain majors and minors, though, WUSF Public Media reported on Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, DeSantis said Monday that Florida’s higher education institutions have used DEI to impose “uniformity of thought.”
“We want to have robust debate, inclusion, making sure that people from different walks of life are able to participate but I think in reality what it’s been is anything but those things,” he said.
Eliminating DEI initiatives and programming on campuses would lead to a dearth of critical thinking among students, said Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground Florida.
Burney-Clark said amendments to the Senate bill are “a step in the right direction.”
Reflecting on the House bill, Genesis Robinson, political director for Equal Ground, said “the bill would essentially create a pathway for the state of Florida to remove certain majors and subjects like Black studies, history, etc. This bill attacks free speech and free thought.’’
He added, “While we appreciate the committee substitute that omits a few of the controversial topics that are contained in the House’s version of the bill such as the banning of certain majors, the weakening of autonomy for Greek letter organizations and culturally specific student organizations, on whole we believe the bill is unnecessary and impinges on free speech and free thought.’’ Dr. L. Ronald Durham, president of the Volusia County Black Democratic Caucus, also weighed in.
“Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature are carrying this false narrative and their racist cultural war to the ninth degree with threating the passage of HB 999. There is no such thing as teaching history without teaching African American history and in certain academic settings discussing the merits of critical race theory,” Durham told the Daytona Times.
He emphasized, “African Americans are not trying to invent some mythical or delusional facts about the abuses and atrocities that were perpetrated on our ancestors. We’re not making things up here. What we’re trying to teach is the honest truth about what has happened both here in the United States, here in Florida and the world.”
