A former Hillsborough County School Board member is working on an initiative to ensure Tampa Bay students aren’t missing school due to a lack of hygiene products.
Tamara Shamburger, 47, of Tampa is the current president of the Black Child Development Institute- Greater Tampa Bay.
The organization, with the assistance of State Rep. Susan Valdes, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell and Florida Rising held a personal care closet campaign in April to collect a variety of products ranging from sanitary napkins, pads, toothbrushes and toothpastes, deodorants, soaps, body washes and washcloths.
“The Black Child Development Institute focuses on the well-being of Black students, families and communities. We recognize that period and personal hygiene poverty oftentimes will cause students to miss school, endure bullying, or cause mental wellness issues,” Shamburger said. “It is our desire to eliminate obstacles that will lead to uninterrupted and quality education. Tackling the period and personal hygiene crisis was an easy and quick fix for us,”
According to Shamburger, the project was initially designed to address period poverty, a national issue that refers to people who struggle to purchase period supplies due to a lack of income. The Alliance for Period Supplies estimates that one in four teens has missed class due to a lack of access to period supplies.
In a different survey sponsored by U by Kotex, two in five people with periods said they struggled to purchase period products due to lack of income at some point in their life. Black and Hispanic women were more likely to agree they struggled to afford period products in the last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic appeared to make the situation worse, with a 75% increase between 2018 and 2021 of people who have periods who said they used a substitute product such as toilet paper, a sock or paper towels for a period product.
Helping all genders
Shamburger said during her collection drive, they learned that boys and girls lacked basic hygiene items such as deodorant and toothpaste so they expanded the program to meet all students’ needs.
Organizers collected hundreds of items, allowing them to create personal care closets in three Tampa Bay area schools, including John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, and Dr. Carter G. Woodson PK-8 and Adams Middle School in Tampa. They also tripled the supplies available in the personal care closet at Azalea Middle School in St. Petersburg.
Shamburger said the items are intended to be used for emergency situations, however, the guidance counselors will manage the closets and determine the best procedure for students accessing them.
Shamburger hopes to expand the program to other schools. She’s hoping faith-based institutions and other organizations will sponsor a school in need and provide a personal care closet for a minimum of one year.
“The cost is relatively inexpensive for a closet, but the impact is massive,” Shamburger said. “There are many schools throughout Hills borough and Pinellas counties that serve thousands of low-income students impacted by this crisis, from elementary through high school.
“If we are to make a significant change, we must do our best to serve them all. We are only scratching the surface with the first wave of closets but have set an aggressive goal to have every socio-economically challenged school with a closet by the end of the 2023 school year.”
Better educational outcomes
Shamburger said this initiative aligns with other goals she has for the Black Child Development Institute-Greater Tampa Bay, including improving the experience of Black children in education, family and community engagement, and promoting fair and equitable treatment of early childhood education providers.
“I am passionate about making our community better, improving the plight of the Black people. I'm clear that creating better educational outcomes for our students will begin to shift the narrative in our communities” she explained. “The work is heavy, and the answers are complex, however, working to eliminate one disparity at a time works. We have chosen to start here, eliminating one obstacle at a time.”
The Black Child Development Institute-Greater Tampa Bay is an affiliate of the National Black Child Development Institute, which is headquartered in Maryland.
It has been around for 50 years and has chapters across the country. The mission of the organization is to be at the “forefront of engaging leaders, policymakers, professionals, and parents around critical and timely issues that directly impact Black children and their families.”
The Greater Tampa Bay affiliate was chartered on Sept. 22, 2016, by founding members Louis A. Finney, Delquanda Turner, Evelyn McFadden, Neville Clarke, Jr., Canaan McCaslin, Daphne Fudge, and Ebonee White.
Anyone wishing to partner in the personal care closet initiative is asked to email the institute at www.Tampabay@affiliates.nbcdi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.