After hours of public comment and debate, Hillsborough County school board members voted Tuesday to close Just Elementary School in Tampa at the end of the school year.
Board members stuck to their previous votes just weeks earlier, with Henry “Shake” Washington, Jessica Vaughn and Karen Perez voting to keep the school open and Nadia Combs, Lynn Gray, Stacy Hahn and Patricia “Patti” Rendon voting to close it.
The closure is part of a district-wide plan proposed by Superintendent Addison Davis to change boundaries in an effort to cut transportation costs and evenly distribute the student population.
Davis stuck to his recommendation on Tuesday, reiterating key parts of the plan, which includes opening five other schools to Just Elementary’s 284 students. Magnet schools Dunbar, Lock-hart, and Tampa Heights are among the five schools.
Named after biologist Ernest E. Just – a highly regarded African American scientist and Howard University professor – the school initially served as a junior high feeder to Blake High School, now a public magnet high school.
The historically Black Just Elementary School is located in a historically Black area of West Tampa.
The plan involves working with parents, community leaders and organizations like the NAACP of Hillsborough County to redesign the school.
Davis is recommending Just Elementary reopen with a Montessori program that initially focuses on early childhood education before gradually adding grade levels.
Just Elementary’s reconfiguration is an opportunity to tap into a pool of funds that would pump more resources into the school and properly pay teachers, Davis said.
“This is a time to leverage federal dollars,” he said.
The right call?
Vaughn said she appreciated Davis’ plan to redesign Just but questioned if closing the school was the right call.
“I don’t think we need to close the school to implement these things and for the school to be successful,” she said. “There are schools in my neighborhood that have numbers not much different than Just’s.”
Washington, Vaughn, and Perez expressed concerns about the effect Just’s closure would have on both students and the community.
Washington – who at one point became emotional during his remarks – pointed out missteps in the district’s approach, including a lack of communication about the closure.
“We never had a meeting in West Tampa,’’ said Washington, Black member of the school board. “I think it’s important to not close Just because the people over there don’t know.”
Perez concurred. “I take great issue that the community is being engaged after the fact,” she said.
Dissenters countered that the district cannot continue to ignore Just’s problems: an F rating from the state has dwindled the school’s population from 650 due to parents in the area moving their students to better-performing schools.
Of the students who remain, many are not performing on grade level for reading and math. Additionally, it’s become difficult to attract and retain quality teachers at the school.
The above is reason enough for Just’s closure, Gray said.
“We can’t continue to run a school being taught by substitutes,” she said.
Board Chair Nadia Combs agreed. “Am I supposed to wait another year and hope we don’t have substitutes?” she asked. “I have to put students first.”
A review of the school’s data shows many students have been “struggling since kindergarten,” Hahn said.
“Everything I know says those students are in crises,” she said. “I just keep focusing on those kids.”
‘A piece of our community’
School advocates, however, say they see things differently.
Hundreds of parents, community leaders, and Just Elementary alum packed the board room in a show of support for the school, which has existed for decades in the West Tampa neighborhood.
Dozens spoke out against the closure; some urging the board to reconsider or at least give the matter more time to explore other alternatives.
“You have the opportunity to make a decision…and do what’s right,” said a Just alum and Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers. As a fellow elected official, she implored the board to make the needs of the community a priority.
“The people come first,” she said. Just Elementary temporarily closed in 2003 and reopened the next year after a new building was constructed on the same site.
Some speakers argued that the school’s storied history combined with the strong community surrounding it should be enough to keep it open.
“Just is a piece of us and a piece of our community,” said Rev. Glenn Dames, Jr., of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church. “If you start busing those children, how to you expect those parents to be part of their children’s school life?”
Yvette Lewis, president of the NAACP of Hillsborough County, said the community’s next steps are clear.
“Vote them out,” she said. “Elections have consequences.”
