Florida A&M University president’s recruitment tour attracted several hundred Jacksonville area students, parents and alumni the night of Jan. 20.
During his remarks, Dr. Larry Robinson highlighted a number of prominent alumni, including ABC News President Kim Godwin, movie mogul Will Packer and Converse CEO G. Scott Uzzell as he told prospective students that attending FAMU could set the stage for their future success.
“Our faculty and staff recognize the promise of every FAMU student and understand society’s need for the contributions of our graduates. At FAMU, we believe in a student’s inherent potential for success,” Robinson told the auditorium audience. “You don’t have to prove it to us. It is our expectation that you will work hard, enjoy your college experience, and then go out into the world and pursue your dreams. We already know you can and will accomplish them.”
During the event at the Florida State College Jacksonville (FSCJ) Kent campus, Robinson met with Dr. John Avendano, FSCJ’s president John Avendano. The two schools have a 2+2 agreement as part of the IGNITE Program, which facilitates the transfer of FSCJ graduates into FAMU. Avendano said he is looking forward to having the recruitment event again next year.
“I greatly appreciate the relationship between FSCJ and FAMU in our commitment to educational excellence and the preparation of young adults for the future,” Avendano said. “FAMU’s IGNITE program is an excellent way to connect our institutions, and to provide transfer students a seamless avenue to continue their education at an outstanding institution.”
As of fall 2021, 594 students from Duval County were enrolled at the University. Of those, 497 were undergraduates and 93 were graduate students. The FAMU National Alumni Association JRE Lee Chapter is among the largest in the organization. Members participated in the event and provided door prizes to students in attendance. Students who had already been admitted to FAMU were recognized onstage during the event.
Accompanying Robinson were student leaders, Division of Student Affairs staff, and advisers from the university’s more than a dozen schools and colleges. The FAMU Connection troupe performed during the event.
The recruitment spring tour heads to Mobile, Alabama, on March 9; Birmingham, on March 10 and Atlanta on March 11. May 1 is the deadline for fall applications.
