It’s graduation time!

CLASS OF 2022
Black Floridians of all ages are graduating from high schools around the state, and colleges and universities around the country – including Chayla Cherry and Charles W. Cherry III, sister and brother. Chayla, a computer science major and Asian studies minor, graduated with high honors from Spelman College. She won a fully paid Schwarzman Scholar fellowship to study in China for a year and earn a master’s degree. Charles III graduated with high honors from Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School and is continuing his education as a music major at Morehouse College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.