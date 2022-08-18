TALLAHASSEE – Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies.
In Bay County, a Panhandle district with roughly 26,600 students, school officials were still looking to hire teachers on the eve of the first day of classes.
“We’re still advertising about 40 instructional vacancies and about 50 support vacancies, so that’s certainly not where we’d like to be,” Sharon Michalik, director of communications for the district, told the News Service of Florida on Tuesday.
The district made some headway in the weeks leading up to the school year, Michalik said, in part by holding a job fair that led to about 130 new employees, including teachers, substitutes and support staff.
The district also has tried to take advantage of various resources passed by the state Legislature and approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, such as a new $15 minimum wage for school support staff.
But in Bay County, where Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc nearly four years ago, inflated housing prices have put an additional strain on the district’s recruiting efforts.
“I think that probably everybody is facing the housing crunch to some extent, but it is particularly acute in Bay County because so much housing was destroyed when Hurricane Michael came through,” Michalik said.
Supply-chain issues and a rise in the cost of materials caused by the coronavirus pandemic also slowed the region’s rebuilding process. Housing and rent prices pose a particularly uphill battle when trying to lure out-of-town candidates to the North Florida district.
“We’ve seen many people accept positions and then have to decline them because, although they felt the salary was fine, they couldn’t find an affordable place to live,” Michalik said. “That’s a big challenge because obviously we’re the school system and we can’t get into the housing business.”
Bay County school officials have mulled ideas such as asking apartment complexes to offer discounts for educators.
Statewide priority
State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., who was tapped for the position by DeSantis this spring and began the job in June, said addressing the statewide teacher shortage has been “definitely one of my priorities coming in” to the role.
“Obviously, not only the state of Florida but the entire nation and really the world, we’re facing a teacher shortage. And it’s only increasing with what we’ve seen in the employment world with COVID,” Diaz said during a panel discussion hosted by the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations last month.
While most school districts started the school year on Aug. 10, the challenge of scrambling to hire educators and personnel such as bus drivers has lingered since the summer break.
A February report by the state Department of Education said that just shy of 4,500 teacher vacancies existed in schools around the state as the previous academic year wound down.
A lack of support staff such as bus drivers and food service workers also has presented a challenge. The Florida Education Association in January counted more than 9,500 teaching and staff positions advertised on school websites.
Orange County Schools — which, with more than 205,000 students, is among the nation’s 10 largest districts — was scrounging to fill vacancies the day before students returned.
“Of our 14,382 instructional staff we currently have about 100 classroom vacancies. The district is planning to deploy district personnel to fill these vacancies, if needed. These numbers are fluid due to the fact that some candidates may still be going through the hiring process,” Michael Ollendorff, media relations manager for Orange County schools, told the News Service Tuesday.
While school staffing has been challenging for some time, Florida Association of District School Superintendents CEO Bill Montford said the issue has become “much more difficult this year and the problem much more serious” this year.
“And there are a multitude of reasons why. You have COVID, and quite frankly the whole atmosphere of being a classroom teacher today is just more challenging than it was even a few years ago,” Montford said in an interview.
