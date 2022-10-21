Event to feature milliner from Nigeria
The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, presenters of the annual Zora! Festival of the Arts and Humanities, concludes its year-long festival season with a HATitude! Cultural Flair. It is inspired by Zora Neale Hurston’s love of hats and was a favorite at the Eatonville festival for many years. Event proceeds will benefit the association’s K-12 educational programs.
The brunch and fashion-fused interactive event is set to celebrate and explore the art of design in African and African American society. The HATitude! 2022 featured guest designer is milliner Grace Mark of Nigeria, who will share her design approach, and the impact of history, heritage, and culture in creating her unique pieces.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Winter Park Events Center, designed by the award-winning Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park. Hats are optional but very much encouraged. Tickets for the event are available at www.zorafestival.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.