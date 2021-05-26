SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER
ST. AUGUSTINE – Feature Florida Partnerships (FFP) is accepting submissions to the "Create it Here!" program – its signature initiative to provide mentoring and financial support to aspiring Florida screenwriters.
FFP temporarily discontinued reviewing new submissions in January due to the number of screenplays received during its late-2020 launch. The non-profit has since been subsidizing script coaching services for two Florida-based screenwriters whose projects were selected under "Create it Here!" criteria.
Going forward, program administrators intend to prioritize works that deal with issues of current-day or historical relevance and represent the cultural and ethnic diversity of Florida.
"We are pleased with the results of the first go-round of this program," says FFP executive director Chris Ranung, "and by digging deeper into Florida's multi-cultural identity, hope for an opportunity to read and promote even more far-reaching and inspiring stories from our local creators."
How to apply
Feature Florida Partnerships was created to address the flight of feature film and television projects away from the Sunshine State by building a new grassroots Florida-centric infrastructure based on proprietary financing and not reliant on incentives or rebates.
The organization is comprised of production, banking and finance, legal, community relations, and media professionals who are driven by their collective desire to restore Florida's prominence in the domestic marketplace for motion picture production.
"Create it Here!" screenplay submissions should be for feature film or limited episodic television projects that can be produced in Florida in the $2 million to $8 million range.
Those interested in participating are requested to schedule an interview by contacting Chris Ranung at chris@featurefloridapartnerships.org.
For information about other FFP efforts on behalf of Florida's film community, visit featurefloridapartnerships.org.
