The Broward County Library will be paying tribute to hip-hop this year at its annual South Florida Book Festival. The "WORD! Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop Culture" takes place July 13-15at the Broward County Library's African American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
The festival will include literature and visual and performing arts and appearances from leaders, artists, authors and scholars of Florida's hip-hop community. Special guests include DJ Demp, Kevin Powell, rapper Rico Love and author Kwame Alexander.
"Like blues and jazz, hip-hop represents the creative expression by marginalized groups through spoken word and rhythm," says Dr. Tameka Hobbs, Library Regional Manager of AARLCC. "We are excited to explore the elements of the culture, including storytelling, DJing, dance and art during the festival. There will be something for everyone."
Founded in 2012, the South Florida Book Festival is one of the fastest growing events of its kind across the southeast region, presenting celebrity authors and respected thought leaders in contemporary culture. Attendees are invited to explore the cultural explosion born from the hip-hop phenomenon, hear from national speakers, learn the roots of hip-hop culture and meet local authors.
