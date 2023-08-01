Local non-profit, Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. (SEW) will host its second annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 5th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Children in grades K-12 can receive a backpack filled with school supplies, and the chance to receive department store gift cards for help with purchasing school clothes. In addition, there will be free haircuts available, and organization will also give away free tennis shoes.
The bash will take place at the College Hill Church of God in Christ, 6414 N. 30th Street, in Tampa.
The event will be a family-filled day of fun games, workshops, arts and crafts, face painting, a selfie station and vendors.
Event organizers said they are excited to be back for a second year and for the chance to meet the needs of the community.
“Last year we gave away about 250 backpacks, said Amber Conage, SEW Vice Chair. “This year, we have a close to 400 to give away.”
Board member Toni Boyd said the Bash has become an important and cherished event in a short time and she is excited for the addition of tennis shoes for students.
“We were honored that so many families came to share the day with us and get the help they needed,” she said. “And the chance to include free tennis shoes this year is truly a blessing.”
Also this year, the organization will be able to give away a laptop and a tablet thanks to two new sponsors, TECO and Suncoast Credit Union, as well as their continuing sponsorship with The Weekly Challenger.
“Their partnership means so much to us,” said Karin Davis-Thompson, SEW President and co-founder. “It has given us the chance to expand our reach and provide assistance to a greater number of youth in our community.”
The backpacks and shoes will be given away on a first come first served basis.
Children must be present to receive a backpack or shoes and must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information or to make a donation contact 813-593-3924 or visit their website: www.sistersempoweringwomen.org
