On Dec. 26, Vice President Kamala Harris shared her Kwanzaa greetings message to the world. In the video, the vice president, who celebrates the holiday shared how she will be celebrating virtually this year with her family.
"We will be celebrating kwanzaa a little differently this season," Harris said in the video. "In our home we'll be doing it over zoom."
The vice president went on to share that she and her sister grew up celebrating Kwanzaa and reflected on how the kids would sit on the carpet and listen to stories from their elders.
"We would like the candles and of course afterwards have a beautiful meal and of course there was always the discussion of the seven principles," she said. "And my favorite I have to tell you was always the one about self-determination."
Kwanzaa was introduced in 1966 by college professor Maulana Karenga and is derived from the phrase “matunda ya kwanza” which means “first fruits” in Swahili.
Watch Madam Vice President's full Kwanzaa message below:
