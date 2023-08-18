Rickey Smiley hosts annual party in Daytona
Rickey Smiley hosted his Birthday Beach Blowout Aug. 11-13 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort. Smiley, also an actor and standup comedian, is the host of the popular syndicated “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.’’ The radio personality’s weekend in Daytona Beach included a comedy show, pool party and inspirational brunch. He turned 55 on Aug. 10.
