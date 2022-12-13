A ‘Chocolate Nutcracker’ weekend at Fort Lauderdale school

The Dillard Center for the Arts Dance Company (DCA) will present its annual Chocolate Nutcracker, a soulful and creative approach to a holiday classic under the direction and choreography of Alina Guerrero-Peña.
This winter classic will be performed by high school dancers of diverse backgrounds in race, culture and economic status. The performances will be held at Dillard High School, 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale.
Although DCA incorporates its own innovative twist by exploring other forms of modern dance, the production does not stray far from the traditional interpretations of “The Nutcracker ‘’ballet, which is based on a story by E.T.A Hoffman, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King ‘’as well as Alexandre Dumas’ adaptation, “The Tale of The Nutcracker.’’
“We are thrilled to offer this amazing weekend of dance to the South Florida community performed by our talented pre-professional high school dancers. The ‘Chocolate Nutcracker’ is an annual favorite and truly special because It’s warm, inclusive and sweet - just like real hot chocolate” said Artistic Director Israel Charles.
Dates and tickets
Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
Tickets $15 adults and $10 children and students with identification
Tickets on sale at www.dillardhs.com/showtime or call 754-322-0838
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.