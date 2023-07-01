‘A Madman’s Will’ explores the question of freedom

Born in 1773, John Randolph of Roanoke was a Virginia planter and politician who served in the United States Congress for almost three decades. A slight man, admired and despised for his wit, sarcasm, and invective, Randolph often held the floor of the House of Representatives and Senate for hours at a time, brandishing a whip, which he cracked against his boots and spurs.
A relentless defender of limited government and states’ rights, who fought a duel with Henry Clay, Randolph claimed that slaves were better off than workers in Europe and New England.
But Randolph also understood that Black slaves, like all Americans, valued freedom.
As he lay on his deathbed in 1833, Randolph insisted he wanted to “confirm every disposition in my will, especially that respecting my slaves, whom I have manumitted.” He scribbled notes about his intentions, crying “remorse, remorse, let me see the word.”
After four men were summoned to witness his testamentary declaration, Randolph died.
One of the wealthiest men in the South, Randolph held about 240 men, women, and children in bondage. But rumors began to circulate about a problem with his oral declaration.
Randolph’s final written will, signed 17 months before he died, and superseding an earlier will which emancipated his slaves, left most of his estate to his niece’s 2-year-old son, whom Randolph had never met.
In “A Madman’s Will,” Gregory May, a lawyer, historian and author of “Jefferson’s Treasure,” provides an informative account of the twists and turns in the 13-year-long contest in the courts over the disposition of Randolph’s estate, which by 1846 included 383 slaves. Along the way, May illuminates the complicated and often contradictory attitudes of white Americans, in the north and south, toward slavery and emancipation, and the racism endured by free Blacks.
Henry and Beverly Tucker, Randolph’s half-brothers, to whom he had left virtually nothing, May points out, presented evidence of insanity, which existed in abundance, to invalidate the will benefitting their grand-nephew, and strengthen their argument for throwing out the will freeing the Roanoke slaves.
Their adversary, Judge William Leigh, Randolph’s executor, renounced a substantial pay day from the latest will, and gave first-hand testimony that his friend was mad when he wrote it. Certain that Randolph meant to emancipate his slaves, Leigh gambled that if the Virginia Court of Appeals rejected the most recent will, it would then uphold the manumission provision because it was drafted when Randolph was in full command of his faculties.
Left homeless
Unfortunately, the story took an ugly turn in 1846, when the emancipated slaves set out for Ohio, most of them traveling on foot, the elderly in wagons, singing hymns celebrating freedom and spiritual redemption. Using money set aside by Randolph, Judge Leigh purchased land for them in Mercer County.
But a mob appeared, demanding that the group post a bond of $500 for each individual as required by Ohio’s Black laws, or leave by 10 a.m. the next morning. “Freedom,” May notes, had deprived Blacks of the community they once had in Roanoke, and “left them homeless.”
Judge Leigh eventually sold the land in Mercer County to finance the small lots most of the Roanoke Blacks subsequently bought. Scattered across two counties, and often unable to support their families, they hired themselves out as farmhands, day laborers and domestic servants.
In the early 20th century, descendants of the Roanoke slaves sued to recover the Mercer County land, arguing that Judge Leigh had no right to sell it. In 2017, the Ohio Supreme Court decided that Leigh had done his duty by using the proceeds from the sale for their benefit – and, in any event, that claims against the subsequent owners of the land should have been made much earlier.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.