South Florida students showing off their dance skills in
‘The Chocolate Nutcracker’
The Dillard Center for the Arts Dance Company is presenting “The Chocolate Nutcracker’’ this weekend, a soulful and creative approach to a holiday classic under the direction and choreography of Alina Guerrero-Peña.
The production is being performed by high school dancers at Dillard High School, 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale.
Although the dance company incorporates its own innovative twist by exploring other forms of modern dance, the production does not stray far from the traditional interpretations of “The Nutcracker’’ ballet, which is based on a story by E.T.A Hoffman, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.’’
“We are thrilled to offer this amazing weekend of dance to the South Florida community performed by our talented pre-professional high school dancers. The ‘Chocolate Nutcracker’ is an annual favorite and truly special because It’s warm, inclusive and sweet - just like real hot chocolate” said Artistic Director Israel Charles.
The annual performance is an effort to help Dillard students gain a competitive edge at the next level when preparing for conservatory, college or industry dance opportunities.
Dates and tickets: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $15 adults and $10 for children and students with ID. Buy tickets at www.dillardhs.com/show-time or call 754-322-0838.
