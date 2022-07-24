‘African Founders’ is a monumental look at cultural history

Asked about her Gullah roots, Michelle Robinson Obama declared that life in America is in many ways a journey with others, and “an important message in this journey is that we are all linked…through our histories of growth and survival in this country.”
In “African Founders,” David Hackett Fischer, an emeritus professor of history at Brandeis University, refutes the notions that African slaves were stripped of their cultural heritage during the notorious Middle Passage and failed to pass it on to their descendants.
As they drew on their roots to improve the conditions of their own lives, he argues, African Americans made the British colonies and the United States more open, creative and free than the “European founders had intended them to be.”
“African Founders” is a companion to Fischer’s “Albion’s Seed” (1989), which assessed the impact of Puritan, Cavalier, Quaker and Scotch-Irish immigrants who gravitated toward different geographical regions in British North America. In this monumental new work, Fischer, who is equally adept at analyzing large databases, provides informative sketches of well-known and little-known Americans.
He describes the construction of log canoes in the Chesapeake and West Africa, and investigates the myriad ways in which slaves and free Blacks from different ethnic and linguistic groups in Africa drew on their beliefs, traditions and skills to produce a distinctly American culture.
Focus on skills and gifts
Fischer connects African Americans’ skills in farming, animal husbandry and horse gentling to their experiences in Africa. Raising livestock, he writes, was well-developed in North and West Africa “long before the start of the Atlantic slave trade.”
In the Chesapeake, slaves synthesized the intense spirituality of their African origins, the Christian faith of their masters, and the beliefs and practices of American Indians. And, of course, Fischer documents the gift of musical expression African slaves brought to the New World.
That said, identifying and measuring the enduring influence of African folkways on slaves and their progeny across many generations can be extremely difficult. For that reason, no doubt, “African Founders” is often vague, and, at times, unconvincing.
After stating, for example, that Chesapeake slaves who became leaders were expansive in spirit, inventive in methods, broad in goals and humane in results, Fischer claims they “reinvented American leadership itself.”
By enlarging “early American ideas of liberty and freedom” more quickly than whites and linking them “to a larger spirit of equality and humanity,” he adds, they made the nation’s political traditions “greater and less flawed.”
The Gombo language
Fischer also maintains that Gombo, a Creole language with a highly developed, mostly French vocabulary, is in some ways more complex and nuanced than either French or English in its “many layers of expression, and in its extraordinary range and depth of emotional communication.”
However, Fischer does document, in voluminous detail, the nature and extent of African Americans’ individual and collective resilience and resistance to the brutal institution of slavery. They sabotaged plantation operations, bought their freedom, ran away, and revolted. They found ways to form families and hold them together.
Fischer concludes by reminding us that for centuries African Americans have reflected on “a deep moral paradox” in their country: between the horrors of slavery and injustice and ongoing efforts to expand human rights, the rule of law, liberty and democracy.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.