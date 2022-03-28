Long overdue and well-deserved! After a career that has spanned more than 20 years, Will Smith finally has his Oscar. The powerhouse actor won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard.
In an emotional acceptance speech, Smith paid homage to Williams, calling him a ‘fierce defender’ of his family.
“In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world,” the 53-year-old said, holding back tears.
He also used the moment to acknowledge the essential charge to protect Black women and how the film allowed him to do just that.
“Making this film I got to protect Aunjanae Ellis,” referring to his co-star, who portrayed Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. He called Ellis one of the “most strongest, most delicate people” he has ever met. “I got to protect Saniyya and Demi,” he added, referring to actress Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who portrayed the Williams’ sisters.
Smith went on to speak about the current love calling on his life.
“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” he said, teary-eyed. “I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse, you got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s ok.”
Overshadowed by drama
Smith’s win came shortly after an off-script altercation with Chris Rock, whom he slapped on stage after the comedian made an inappropriate ‘G.I. Joe’ about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith quoted Denzel Washington who told him, “at your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.” Washington, who was also nominated for Best Actor, was reportedly counseling Smith after the alternation. The hashtags #whathappened and #sowill immediately went viral.
The slapping incident nearly overshadowed his monumental win but Smith brought the focus back to positivity, saying he wanted to be a “vessel for love.”
He continued on by thanking Venus and Serena for entrusting him with the role of their father and their story. “That’s what I want to do, I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern.”
Smith ended his remarks with an apology to the Academy for his actions against Rock, who has yet to make a comment himself about the incident.
I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said, choking back tears. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine light on all of the people.”
Smith has already won a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, a Critics Choice Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for this role.
This article was originally published on royalteemagazine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.