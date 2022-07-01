An account of racial brutality in uncommon place

On June 2, 1892, a mob brutally beat and then lynched Robert Lewis, a 28-year-old African American teamster at Delaware House, the leading hotel in Port Jervis, New York. Lewis had been accused of sexually assaulting Lena McMahon, the daughter of an Irish-American family who ran a confectionary in the town.
In “A Lynching at Port Jervis,” Philip Dray (the author, among other books, of “At The Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America”) provides a vivid account of the incident, the only lynching ever to occur in New York State, and the response of African Americans who lived in the village.
He sets this episode of racist violence in the context of an epidemic of “spectacle lynchings” in Southern states and places where “they weren’t supposed to occur” at the turn of the 20th century. And he examines the movement to combat white supremacist terrorism led by Black activist Ida B. Wells.
Dray draws on coverage of the lynching in local newspapers and testimony given at the coroner’s inquest. He recognizes, however, that these sources contain rumors, half-truths, lies by ringleaders of the mob, eyewitnesses who had difficulty identifying participants in the murky twilight or did not want to accuse their friends or neighbors, and almost nothing from Black residents.
And so, he speculates. Might Lena have been pregnant? Might she have had a romantic relationship with Robert Lewis? Might Lewis have been enraged that she had spent the previous night with Philip Foley, her ne’er-dowell suitor?
Or might Foley have paid Lewis to attack Lena to punish her mother for forbidding her to see him again? Then again, might Lena, who had threatened to leave home, have raised an outcry and faked injuries, perhaps at Foley’s suggestion, to soften her parents’ attitude toward him, without considering “the monstrous consequences?”
Dray does not indicate which scenario, if any, he thinks is most plausible. But he does emphasize that in 1892 a white woman could have “full confidence” that white men were “primed to believe” just about any accusation she made against a Black man.
A ‘collective hush’
After deliberating for an hour, the jury at the coroner’s inquest acquitted all eight defendants of assault and inciting to riot. The coroner found that Robert Lewis “had been hanged by his neck by a person or persons unknown.”
The citizens of Port Jervis, Dray writes, soon “fell gratefully into a collective hush.” But Stephen Crane, the author of “Red Badge of Courage,” who grew up in Port Jervis, and whose elder brother, Judge William Crane, had tried to convince the mob to turn Lewis over to the authorities, did not sign on to “the pact of silence and forgetting.”
Although the word “lynching” does not appear in Crane’s novella “The Monster,” intolerance and bigotry are omnipresent in the story of Henry Johnson, a Black groom and carriage driver, who rushes into a burning building to save the son of his white employer. After a chemical explosion destroys Johnson’s face, he becomes a pariah, is accused of frightening young women and children, and loses his mind.
Written with Port Jervis in mind, Dray writes, Crane’s “fictionalized allegory of racist paranoia” exposes the façade of “the quaint village’s neighborliness.” Nonetheless, white Port Jervians did not see themselves in it.
By 1900, the stone marking the grave of Robert Lewis had already been desecrated by relic hunters. But a final indignity came a few years later when, some say, a flood turned the lower part of Laurel Grove Cemetery into a lake, an embankment above the Delaware River collapsed, and along with Lewis’ final resting place his remains “slid into the strong current and were swept downstream toward the sea.”
The story, Dray acknowledges, may be apocryphal and only the stone disappeared. But, he supposes, “given the town’s eagerness to forget its intolerant past,” the will to believe Lewis was literally carried away may have been “a bit too convenient.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
