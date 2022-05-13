Angela Bassett narrates Magic Kingdom’s fireworks and light show

Angela Bassett is not only Queen mother of Wakanda but Disney as well. The “Black Panther,” NAACP Award Winning actress is the narrator of the Disney Enchantment fireworks and light show at Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom.
The show features projections of Disney Dreamers such as Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixer’s “Soul;” Moana from the movie, “Moana;” Princess Tiana from “The Princess and The Frog;” Ariel from “The Little Mermaid;” Miguel from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” and Rapunzel from “Tangled” across Cinderella Castle.
Awakens inner child
Bassett, 63, shared with Walt Disney that she was humbled and excited to get the call.
“I grew up with Disney,” the St. Petersburg native said, “and I just love everything about that.”
She added, “Disney magic, means to me, just beautiful, perfect, exciting, fun, laughter-filled childhood that just carries on into adulthood. It speaks to the child in us.”
The show’s soundtrack, “You Are the Magic,” was written and composed by Grammy-Award winning songwriter Philip Lawrence.
“[The song] really spoke to me because as magical as Disney is, without the people it’s just a place and an idea,” he said. “And I think together with what you experience there is really where that magic lives.”
How to watch
The Disney Enchantment show takes place every night at Magic Kingdom at 9 p.m. and is part of Walt Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Bassett shared the main thing she would want people to take away from the experience is that the magic we think that is outside of us, resides within us.
“If we can take a little bit of that along with us on our journey, this journey called life, I think that would be the best magic of all,” she said.
