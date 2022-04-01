Anthony Anderson’s wife files for divorce again

Anthony Anderson’s wife, Alvina Anderson, has once again filed for divorce from the “black-ish” and “Law & Order” star, 51, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Monday.
Alvina, who filed on March 25, previously filed for divorce from the actor in 2015 before the couple’s 2016 reconciliation.
In addition to seeking spousal support from Anderson, Alvina Anderson in her filing said she wants her soon-to-be ex to cover her attorney fees and to not receive any financial support, TMZ reports.
The couple met in college in 1989 and tied the knot a decade later, according to the outlet.
Though Anderson didn’t finish his degree initially, he is reportedly planning to graduate this year alongside the couple’s 22-year-old son, Nathan, according to TMZ.
Together, the Andersons are also parents to 26-year-old Kyra. ABC’s Emmy-winning “blackish” is inspired by creator Kenya Barris’ marriage. Barris in 2019 filed for divorce from wife Rania after 20 years, only to reconcile the following year.
