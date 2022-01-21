Author explores role of Black labor in Western domination

In “Black Reconstruction in America,” published in 1935, W.E.B. DuBois claimed that Black labor “became the foundation not only of the Southern social structure, but of Northern manufacture and commerce, of the English factory system, of European commerce, of buying and selling on a worldwide scale.”
In 1944, in “Capitalism and Slavery,” Eric Williams (who subsequently became the first prime minister of Trinidad) elaborated on this theme. Slave labor, the slave trade, plantation colonies, and the production and sale of sugar and cotton, Williams asserted, played pivotal roles in the global domination of England and the United States.
For decades, Howard French, a former bureau chief on several continents for The New York Times and now a professor of journalism at Columbia University, reminds us, these ideas were dismissed by established historians and rarely mentioned in the mainstream media or America’s classrooms.
In “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War,” French draws on recent scholarship to demonstrate that DuBois and Williams were right. The labor of African slaves, Williams writes, “became the linchpin of the machine of modernity” in the Atlantic World.
French’s sweeping narrative focuses on the five centuries between 1400 and 1900. He introduces readers to dozens of African sovereigns and European monarchs. He makes a compelling case that the “Age of Discovery” was stimulated by a desire to trade with Africans for gold and then slaves as much or more than reaching markets in Asia. He documents the connection between the Haitian Revolution and Napoleon’s sale of the massive Louisiana Territory to the United States.
French reminds us as well of the horrendous human toll exacted by slavery. He shows how much Blacks were responsible for their own liberation. And he provides some glimpses of the history of his own family.
Leaps in logic
On occasion, French gets a bit ahead of his evidence. The availability of hot, sweetened stimulating drinks, he speculates, gave birth to coffee shops, and “this in turn” helped create a market for newspapers and then a “modern public sphere.”
He claims that slavery played “a pioneering role” as a source of innovation in business management. French may exaggerate the “agency” African rulers and elite exercised in their dealings with Europeans. He may go to the well too often to engage in counterfactual history.
That said, French amply documents his assertion that slavery was largely responsible for the immense wealth and political power of England and the United States.
By 1700, he reveals, the British had far outstripped their Dutch rivals, dominating human trafficking. The value of its plantation production, led by sugar, matched the combined European controlled New World production in all goods.
Barbados and other Caribbean sugar colonies, French adds, “threw a lifeline to the struggling colonies of British America,” which were prohibited from selling manufactured goods to the “mother country.” New England and the Middle Colonies prospered by selling a wide range of goods, from lumber to livestock and fish to furniture, to the West Indies, whose sugar monoculture made land too valuable to use for any other purpose.
In the first half of the 19th century, stupendous cotton production in the United States (with the South accounting for two-thirds of the nation’s exports) drove the production in England of massproduced and mass-marketed textiles, with one of six British workers involved in the industry. The cloth and garment trade contributed significantly to the development of Britain’s iron foundries and railroads.
Most Americans learn in school that the invention of the cotton gin by Eli Whitney, a Yale-educated, white northerner, played an outsized role in America’s industrialization. With no intention of diminishing Whitney’s invention, French emphasizes that processing technology was not the only obstacle limiting cotton production. A massive redeployment of slaves from the Upper South to cotton-growing regions was required. And, as Edward Baptist, my Cornell colleague, has shown, the 400% increase in slave productivity on plantations between 1800 and 1860 resulted in part from a systematic increase in violent methods of supervision and punishment.
Yet another reason, French concludes, for us “to transform the way we understand the history of the last six centuries and, specifically, of Africa’s central, yet largely invisible, role in making nearly everything that is today familiar to us possible.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
