Author gives readers a gift with interpretations of iconic writers

Before Farah Jasmine Griffin went to school, her father, a welder at the Sun Shipbuilding Company in Chester, Pennsylvania, took her to the library and bookstores, and read and discussed African American writers with her.
When she was in third grade, he gave her two paperbacks: “The Little Red White and Blue Book: Revolutionary Quotations by Great Americans” and “Black Struggle: A History of the Negro in America.” On the title page of “Black Struggle,” he wrote: “Jazzie read this book/You may not understand it/At first But read it and understand. Daddy.”
In 1972, Emerson Griffin died from a cerebral hemorrhage, Farah believes, because two white policemen, who believed he was drunk, delayed taking him to the hospital.
Surrounded by a loving and protective family, Farah was never a “throwed away child.” And she has cherished “another kind of legacy,” Emerson Griffin’s love of books.
A professor of English, Comparative Literature, and African American Studies at Columbia University and the author, among other books, of “Who Set You Flowin?: The African-American Migration Narrative” and “If You Can’t Be Free Be A Mystery: In Search of Billie Holiday,” Griffin combines autobiographical reflections and literary criticism in “Read Until You Understand,” “a series of meditations on fundamental questions” designed to lead to “the fullest blossoming of our own humanity.”
Analyzing specific poems, essays, and novels in each chapter, she demonstrates how readers can, like her, be “turned out and turned on by the tradition of Black writing.”
Gifts to readers
Griffin gives readers gifts akin to the gifts her father bestowed on her. She provides insightful interpretations of iconic African American writers, including Richard Wright, James Baldwin, and Toni Morrison, Griffin’s friend and mentor. And she celebrates lesser-known writers, like Frances Ellen Watkins Harper.
Early in life, we learn, the poet Phyllis Wheatley attributed her authority to speak about freedom to her conversion to Christianity. But in “To The Right Honorable William, Earl of Dartmouth,” Wheatley declared that her soul was “steel’d” when she was “snatch’d from Afric’s fancy happy seat.”
In her analysis of Toni Morrison’s template for a just society in “Home,” Griffin maintains that love, care, and self-knowledge for those denied justice can – and should – motivate “us to continue to seek it.”
The main message of “Read Until You Understand,” it seems clear, is that for African Americans, rage and resistance are not only legitimate, but urgently necessary. American institutions, Griffin emphasizes, “have certainly not proven to be worthy of our hope.” At the Constitutional Convention, Black freedom was sacrificed, “and would be sacrificed again and again and again.”
Facing our rage
What does justice look like, Griffin asks, to make up “for centuries of systemic abuse and violence?” Griffin agrees with James Baldwin: “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in rage almost all the time.” And with Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude Jr: “We cannot shrink from our rage; it is the fire that lights the kiln.”
Griffin acknowledges that some Blacks internalize rage in the form of self-destructive behavior; and some project it on to family members, neighbors, and strangers. But, she insists, rage can also “be felt and expressed in disciplined emotions, organized and directed toward fighting injustice, imagining new possibilities, and building new worlds.”
Rage can give birth to movements “and those movements in turn give birth to words, which in turn nurture further movements.”
That said, while Griffin is not at all certain love can transform sociopaths like Dylan Roof, who murdered nine congregants in Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, she does believe that “the force of love can defeat and destroy such evil… that love wins out over fear… and inspires courage in the face of near certain defeat.” She believes that in a world filled with ugliness and hate, God continues to grant Grace to people who have not earned it.
Griffin identifies with her mother, who extends love and gratitude to racial justice activists, along with concern for their safety. And who, “when the news becomes unbearable,” listens to a CD of “Roy Hargrove With Strings,” goes to her garden, and communes with the spirit, Jazzie’s aunt, “who loved a yellow rose.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
