Author gives Shakespeare tough love while exploring racial elements

In 2021, Farah Karim-Cooper, a professor of literature and Shakespeare Studies at King’s College London, co-director of education at the Globe Theater and author of several books about Shakespeare, received a letter reminding her that she was “a mere custodian” of his plays.
In that capacity, “it is not your business to force all and sundry to attend events by playing around with the greatest cannon [sic] of work in the English language.”
“The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race,” is Karim-Cooper’s response to her “pen friend’s obtuse but not uncommon point of view.”
The book features chapter-long interpretations of five plays that highlight issues of race-formation, gender, and otherness: “Titus Andronicus,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Othello,” “The Merchant of Venice” and “The Tempest.”
To set the context for her analysis of “color-coding” in the characters, language and imagery of these plays and several other Shakespearean tragedies and comedies, Karim-Cooper indicates that the people in Elizabethan England, ancient Rome and 16th century Venice were more conscious of race than some modern readers and literary critics realize. She also comments on decisions about staging, casting, costumes and props in past, present and future productions.
Informative and insightful, “The Great White Bard” at times stretches comparisons of day and night, fair and foul, darkness and light, black and white, to fit a racialized Procrustean bed. That said, Karim-Cooper often achieves her aim: to make tradition-bound readers and playgoers uncomfortable, while enhancing their understanding and enjoyment of Shakespeare’s texts.
Aaron the Moor, a character in “Titus Andronicus,” Shakespeare’s goriest play, marked his initial venture into Black identity. Although Moors could be Muslims, Shakespeare leaves no doubt that Aaron is Back: “Let fools do good and fair men call for grace/Aaron will have his soul Black like his face.”
According to Karim-Cooper, a vengeful and brutal murderer, Aaron does not always conform to Elizabethans’ racial stereotypes. Proud, eloquent, and sexually restrained, he displays “superior paternal instincts.”
And, Karim-Cooper suggests, Shakespeare was certainly aware of the irony that while white actors playing Aaron could remove their face paint after each performance, many Christians did not believe Blacks could wash away their sins.
Dissecting ‘Othello’
Othello, a captain in the Venetian army, Karim-Cooper writes, “flickers between white mind and Black skin” in a society whose ruling class appears enlightened but is actually deeply prejudiced. Even today, productions present Othello’s murder of Desdemona as an orgy of violent rage “only a Black man possessed;” Desdemona as “a glimmering beacon of passive, white fragility;” and Venice a global center of commerce concerned about threats “strangers” pose to its racial, ethnic and cultural purity.
Nevertheless, Karim-Cooper points out, Shakespeare plays with the color binary by depicting Iago as a “white devil,” as “Black in his purpose as Othello is in his complexion.”
The author is not sure whether Shakespeare intended to challenge racial binaries in “Antony and Cleopatra” or reinforce them. Or whether the playwright imagined Cleopatra as white or Black.
That said, Karim-Cooper notes that Cleopatra’s family had been in Egypt for hundreds of years. Elizabethans described as dark-skinned. And she condemns “the denial of this phenomenal role” to actresses of color as a “denial of race in the play.”
In “The Merchant of Venice,” Karim-Cooper speculates that Shakespeare may have challenged audiences to hold two contradictory views about Jews at the same time – or to make up their own minds about antisemitism. She documents the bigoted treatment of Shylock, quotes his now famous speech extolling a shared humanity, and then reminds us of his insistence on payment of a pound of flesh for an unpaid debt.
But she also points out that Portia, who has spoken eloquently about “the quality of mercy,” and is, for many, a feminist hero, demands that Shylock lose his wealth and convert to Christianity.
Set on a fictional island between Europe and Africa, “The Tempest,” Karim-Cooper argues, “does not allow us to empathize either with the colonizers or the colonized.” Nonetheless, she laments casting that reinforces perceptions of Prospero as a benign white master and the enslaved Caliban as a monster.
Casting a beautiful actor to play Caliban, she suggests, might encourage audiences to “see through the play’s rhetorical machinery of ‘otherness’ and its linguistic strategy to racialize and dehumanize the colonized.” Celebrated for its aesthetic beauty, sublime poetry, storms, magic and supernatural forces, “The Tempest” ends with the reconciliation of islanders and castaways.
Prospero prospers and the island is returned to Caliban. Yet Karim-Cooper wonders about the impact of Prospero’s occupation and extraction of resources—and whether the play helps us engage with our history of theft and ownership, oppression and forgiveness.
Karim-Cooper emphasizes that the Shakespeare most of us know was invented in the 18th century by a nation that defined itself as an empire. We do not need, and should not want, a universal bard, who is not grounded in history, she writes.
If instead, we read, watch and listen more “diligently, more interrogatively,” we may discover “the discomforting and capacious store of words that is Shakespeare.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.