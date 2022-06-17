Best musical for ‘A Strange Loop’; J-Hud reaches EGOT status

Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop” received more Tony nominations than any other show in Broadway’s 2021-22 season, but Tony voters are a fickle lot. Recall what happened to Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” last year. Nominated for 12 awards, a record for a drama, the production went home empty-handed.
That didn’t happen at the June 12 Tony Awards, but it seemed a case of deja vu until late in the show when Jackson won for book of a musical. True redemption, however, came at the very end when “A Strange Loop” took home the evening’s biggest prize, best musical.
This victory is significant not only because this unapologetically Black, queer musical (winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama) is a stunning artistic achievement. The show represents a breakthrough for what kind of stories can be successfully presented on Broadway stages.
The Tony Award ceremony, which streamed the first hour on Paramount+ (hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough) followed by a threehour broadcast on CBS (hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose), showcased a season of impressive diversity. Anyone tuning in couldn’t fail to notice the way the margins of the Broadway community have moved closer to the center.
The first award of the evening (shown online) featured the first nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony, Toby Marlow, who, collaborating with Lucy Moss on “Six: The Musical,” shared the prize for original score. Soon after, Montana Levi Blanco paid tribute to Mexican American single mothers when accepting his Tony for costume design for “The Skin of Our Teeth.”
DeBose, proud to be hosting the main event at a time when “theater is becoming more reflective of the community that adores it,” may have said it best when she optimistically remarked that the “Great White Way is becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide.”
Historic win
The other big win was Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT winner. The singer and actress won a Tony Award as a producer of “A Strange Loop.”
She is the 17th person to reach EGOT status in history. Hudson is the second Black woman (following Whoopi Goldberg) to win all four major awards — an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. She also is the third Black person (after Goldberg and John Legend) and the fifth woman (after Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Goldberg) to join the elite club.
Hudson won an Oscar in 2007 for her performance in “Dreamgirls,” a Daytime Emmy in 2021 for executive producing the animated film “Baba Yaga,” and two Grammys in 2009 and 2017 for her self-titled debut album and the Broadway cast recording of “The Color Purple,” respectively.
In addition to Hudson and lead producer Barbara Whitman, the producers of “A Strange Loop” include Mindy Kaling, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer and Alan Cumming — all of whom also won a Tony Award on Sunday.
Back from pandemic
Still reeling from the fallout of COVID-19, the industry kept a tight lid on box office numbers. Everyone was inching forward, trying to survive while at the same time trying to do right. But the commercial imperative can be held at bay for only so long. The accountants have been busy sifting through the data of a season in which the gulf between blockbusters and washouts grew only wider.
An acclaimed revival of Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf” announced it was closing before the Tony nominations came out. The production was up for seven awards, but that was not enough to keep the show from closing on June 5, two months earlier than expected.
This backdrop makes the validation that “A Strange Loop” received all the more vital. Jackson created a completely original musical based on his experience as a Black, queer musical theater writer fighting for his artistic voice in a ruthlessly mercantile and generally oppressive system.
Prestige wasn’t what was at stake. The Pulitzer took care of that. What this Tony win ensures is future productions. “A Strange Loop” is going to be a challenging sell in more conservative markets.
Usher, the show’s protagonist portrayed by Jaquel Spivey in a groundbreaking Broadway debut, reveals himself in ways that Rodgers and Hammerstein could never have imagined. His goal is to fill the cis-white-heteronormative space of the theater with subversive Black, queer reality.
