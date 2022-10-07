‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ introduces franchise’s new hero. But who is she?

LOS ANGELES — The “Black Panther” franchise has revealed only about thing for sure about its new titular hero.
She’s a woman.
Dropping Monday to much fanfare, Shuri, T’Challa’s brilliant younger sister played by Letitia Wright in the 2018 film, is suspected of being the actor who carries the mantle in the film’s trailer, aligning with years of reports and speculation about the actor’s new role. But the new Marvel hero also could very well be Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira‘s Okoye or someone else altogether, as the tease is intentionally vague.
“Show them who we are!” says their mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) as the fictional African nation processes its grief, while a ferocious war is waged on land and under the sea.
“I think this film has the fog of loss over it, and anamorphic lenses warp the image a little bit,” director Ryan Coogler told Entertainment Weekly. “Sometimes when you go through profound loss, it can warp how you look at the world.”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.