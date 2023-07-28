Book celebrates the contributions of the Black working class

These days, according to Blair Kelley, a professor and director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the term “working class” usually connotes white men in hard hats and white Midwestern waitresses. Less visible are Black workers, who are frequently described as “the poor.”
In “Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class,” Kelley draws on the experiences of her ancestors and other families in a richly detailed and fascinating history of the Black working class in the years between the Civil War and World War II.
Kelley acknowledges the formidable challenges Black workers faced and still face. But she celebrates the dignity and courage of Black workers and the ways in which these men and women built an ethic of mobility, independence, and solidarity; drew on the resources of their communities; and laid the groundwork for the modern civil rights movement.
By 1900, Kelley writes, Black women were overrepresented in laundry work in all regions of the United States. Numbering only 11% of women in the United States, they constituted about 65% of the nation’s washerwomen.
They achieved a considerable degree of independence by working at home, where, in contrast to domestics, they could spend time with their children. Washerwomen earned a pittance for each load, and risked accusations of damaging or stealing clothing, and had little recourse against customers who refused to pay agreed upon prices.
According to the author, Black washerwomen sometimes organized to get uniform pay. In 1904, 54 of them established a union in Kansas City that was officially recognized by the American Federation of Labor. And washerwomen, who used public transportation to pick up and deliver laundry from families in distant neighborhoods, were at the forefront of protests against segregated streetcars.
Although Black women had always worked in white households, we learn their numbers increased dramatically following restrictions on immigration in the 1920s. Like washerwomen, domestics were not covered by minimum wage laws or included in workplace protections guaranteed to other laborers in the Progressive and New Deal eras.
Founded in 1936, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the first federally recognized Black union in American history, played a pivotal role in securing an eight-hour day, overtime, a layover rest period, and rights that owners and managers of railroads and the traveling public were often compelled to respect.
A few years later, A. Philip Randolph, leader of the Brotherhood, threatened a march on Washington to pressure President Roosevelt to issue Executive Order 8802, prohibiting racial discrimination in defense industries and government employment.
Even so, Kelley indicates, George Pullman continued to design his railroad cars to evoke life in the Deep South, where whites were served by servile Blacks. He required job applicants to submit photographs, perhaps to ensure they were dark-skinned. Easily distinguished from white conductors, Black porters became integral to the Pullman brand.
At the end of the Civil War, Congress repealed the law barring Blacks from serving as mail carriers for the US Postal Service. Within a decade, some 500 Blacks were hired to “solid and steady employment,” with decent pay, benefits, and job security.
Some cities, however, resisted Black mail carriers until well into the 20th century. In 1906, white men in Raleigh, North Carolina refused service from a Black mail carrier because while they were at work, their wives and daughters were alone at home, and, they implied, in danger of a sexual assault.
During the administration of Woodrow Wilson—a staunch segregationist—Black postal workers in Washington D.C. were harassed, assigned to work in separate alcoves, eat at separate cafeteria tables and no longer permitted to supervise whites.
“Here is a plain, flat, disgraceful spitting in the face of people whose darkened countenances are already dark with the slime of insult,” W.E.B. DuBois declared, in an open letter to the president. In 1920, when Wilson left office, only 4,000 Blacks remained in the postal service, nationally.
But by the end of World War II, their numbers rebounded to 50,000, and carrying the mail became a quintessential job for Blacks in the United States. Like so many other African American workers, mail carriers became foot soldiers and leaders in the modern civil rights movement.
The post office, Kelley concludes, serves as “a reminder that the Black working class is a bellwether of the health of democratic citizenship in America – and that any gains left unprotected are fragile, though more than worthy of the fight.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.