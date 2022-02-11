Book explores ‘passing’ activist who revealed racial atrocities

Born in Atlanta in 1893, Walter F. White attended Black schools and churches. Like his parents, who came from enslaved families, Walter had straight blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin. According to the historian David Levering Lewis, he was “one of the whitest white men ever to have an octoroon for a grandfather.”
As a torch-bearing white mob approached his home during a race riot in 1906, Walter recalled, “there opened up within me a great awareness; I knew then who I was. I was a Negro.”
In “White Lies,” A.J. Baime (who also wrote “The Accidental President” and “The Arsenal of Democracy”) provides a detailed, dramatic biography of White, a civil rights activist, leader of the NAACP, and one of the most widely respected African Americans in the United States.
Baime focuses on White’s undercover work for the NAACP in the 1920s and ’30s, posing as a white reporter investigating the lynching of Blacks in the Deep South. In articles for northern newspapers, White publicized horrific acts of violence.
In Estille Springs, Tennessee, he revealed, Jim McIlherron was hunted down by bloodhounds, a hot iron bar placed against his neck to force him to confess to murder, “unsexed,” and then burned alive, as a crowd of men, women and children pressed forward for a better view.
In rural Georgia, Mary Turner, whose husband had been murdered by vigilantes, was shot multiple times, hung upset down from the branch of a tree, and set ablaze; she was eight months pregnant.
Local residents readily identified the perpetrators of these crimes, many of whom were policemen and elected officials, White discovered, because they had no reason to fear adverse consequences for their revelations. “We had to waste fifty bullets” on Bertha Lowman, a killer in Aiken, South Carolina told White, “before one of them stopped her howling.”
As White would acknowledge, his 41 undercover investigations resulted in no convictions. And “an uncomfortably large” number of Americans read about “the slow roasting of a human being in Mississippi and turned, promptly, with little thought, to the comic strip or sporting page.”
NAACP activist
Baime’s account of White’s activities as leader of the NAACP covers more familiar ground.
In 1930, White was a forceful opponent of the appointment of North Carolina federal judge John J. Parker to the U.S. Supreme Court. He tried, without success, to persuade Congress to pass anti-lynching legislation.
According to Baime, the threat of a March on Washington D.C. by 100,000 people by White and labor leader A. Philip Randolph resulted in President Roosevelt’s Executive Order prohibiting racial discrimination in the hiring of workers in defense industries.
At times, Baime does not adequately analyze White’s impact. He credits White with making the NAACP “topdown, legalistic, and legislative,” but does not elaborate on how the organization implemented this vision.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education, White exulted, “A miracle has been passed in America today.” He then asked, “Where do we go from here?”
Desegregating schools “is meaningless unless we can smash residential housing segregation, unless we can smash segregation and discrimination in jobs.” White paused, before adding, “There are some of us who will not be around much longer…But there will be new people coming into the struggle and they have to complete the fight…”
On March 21, 1955, Walter White suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 61 years old.
Baime allows White, whose divorce and subsequent marriage to a white woman hastened his departure from the NAACP, to write his own epitaph: “I am white, and I am black and know that there is no difference. Each casts a shadow, and all shadows are dark.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
