Book focuses on ways to dismantle modern-day segregation

In 1924, the National Realtors’ Code of Ethics declared that real estate professionals “should never be instrumental in introducing into a neighborhood… members of any race or nationality, or any individuals whose presence will clearly be detrimental to property values in that neighborhood.”
In 1950, in response to a Supreme Court decision banning enforcement of racially exclusive deeds, the code was altered to prohibit sales that would reduce property values, language widely understood to exclude Black home buyers. In 1960, the organization lobbied against federal legislation banning private sector racial discrimination in housing.
In 1968, the Fair Housing Act forbad discrimination by landlords, realtors, banks, and insurance companies. The legislation, however, has been poorly enforced. Nor does it have any impact on residential patterns established in the past.
So, a lack of quality, affordable housing continues to reinforce residential segregation in the United States, sustain a cycle of poverty among working class Blacks, and hinder middle class Black families from accumulating wealth and providing a quality education for their children.
In “Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law,” Richard Rothstein, the author of “The Color of Law,” and his daughter, Leah Rothstein—a union organizer and a consultant to housing developers and local governments—provide a detailed analysis of the myriad practices and policies that perpetuate residential segregation The duo propose a grassroots reform agenda for concerned citizens and community leaders, under the umbrella of a “reinvigorated civil rights movement.”
“Just Action” is awash in surprising revelations about home ownership in the United States.
We learn that about one-sixth of Blacks are poor, more than three times the rate for whites. The income of more than a quarter of Black families is too high to qualify for subsidized housing, but too low to purchase homes in many cities and suburbs, especially if they cannot make the required down payment.
Another quarter have even higher incomes, but still insufficient for homes in an increasing number of metropolitan areas. Moreover, the poorest homeowners, who are disproportionately Black, pay property taxes at about double the rate of the most affluent homeowners, who are disproportionately white.
The authors also provide a primer on practices that often hinder Blacks. The long list includes assessments; appraisals; required down payments; credit scoring; tax liens; developer subsidies; housing vouchers; security deposits; modern-day redlining; contract sales; crime-free housing ordinances; the re-segregation of schools; and suburban single-family zoning codes.
Unrealistic ideas
The authors’ blueprint for a reform movement, alas, is less useful.
After a misleading summary of the infamous Dred Scott decision, Abraham Lincoln’s response to it, and a summary of many Supreme Court decisions limiting the government’s power “to create a nation of racial equality,” the Rothsteins advise civil rights activists to reject the Supreme Court’s assertion of judicial supremacy and go ahead with “race-conscious remedies.” They do not examine the practical implications of this course of action.
The authors also urge activists to push for dozens and dozens of housing initiatives, but do not set priorities, assess feasibility, or indicate how, in a hyper partisan, business-friendly, deficit-conscious political environment, resistance from private institutions and local and state governments might be overcome.
Are real estate companies likely to agree that allocating one-sixth of their commissions to subsidize home purchases by Blacks is a “small and reasonable step?” Can community organizers persuade local banks to increase investments in low-income neighborhoods by agreeing to withdraw opposition to projected mergers? Can they get philanthropic foundations to pay the debts of Black homeowners “that have grown to unaffordable amounts?”
Richard and Leah Rothstein celebrate the progress that has been made in “ensuring equal rights for all Americans regardless, of race.” But they emphasize that current African American home ownership rates are no better than they were 50 years ago.
And more low-income Blacks live in neighborhoods with highly concentrated poverty than in previous decades.
In these areas, they conclude, “progress has been too slow and much more should be achieved.” They are right, but their informative book also underscores the monumental challenges grassroots activists actually face.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.