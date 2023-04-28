Book offers a chilling tale of the Klan, women who joined movement

On July 4, 1923, D.C. Stephenson became the Ku Klux Klan’s Grand Dragon of the Realm of Indiana. The most southern of the northern states, with a population that was 97% white (and 95% native born), Indiana was fertile ground for KKK organizers.
A quick learner, good talker, who sounded welleducated even though he wasn’t, Stephenson designed a strategy to recruit KKK members through Protestant churches and fraternal organizations. As the number of new recruits soared throughout the state, preachers, politicians, prosecutors, and police officers proclaimed their loyalty to the Klan, and took their marching orders from D.C. Stephenson.
Few if any of them knew, Timothy Egan points out, that “Steve” was a con man, drunk, bootlegger, blackmailer, bigamist, sexual predator, wife beater and rapist.
In “A Fever in the Heartland,” Egan (whose many books include “The Worst Hard Time,” “A Pilgrimage to Eternity” and “The Immortal Irishman”) tells the by now familiar story of the rise of the KKK in Midwestern and Western states in the 1920s. Also, he offers a detailed, poignant, and powerful account of Stephenson’s assault on Madge Oberholtzer, her deathbed testimony, and the murder trial that, he claims, slayed the Grand Dragon and the Klan.
Ironically, given Stephenson’s sadistic misogyny, Egan also documents the important role played by women in the Indiana KKK. After listening to a sermon by Daisy Barr, who supported a woman’s suffrage and temperance legislation as well as white supremacy, Stephenson appointed her as Imperial Empress of the Women of the Ku Klux Klan.
The Roman Catholic Church, “Mother” Barr thundered, was training 100,000 Negroes to be priests. And when women were as well organized as men, “there will be no Jewish businesses left in Indianapolis.” Like her mentor, Barr got a cut of initiation fees and robe sales.
Robed and masked, with cardboard inside their hoods to hold the pointy shape over coiffed hair, Egan writes, KKK women staged parades, picnics and rallies, baptisms and funerals. They pledged to keep clean houses, avoid profanity, patronize stores with “TWK” in their windows, and refrain from applying too much lipstick and rouge, or show too much ankle below their dresses.
By the mid-1920s, the KKK boasted one million women members, nationwide.
Many KKK women joined the men in terrorizing immigrants and African Americans. According to Egan, more than 200 towns in Indiana passed sundown laws, and posted signs at the city limits: “Black Man, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On You Here.” On a winter day in 1923, all the Black residents of Blanford, Indiana, near Terra Haute, were ordered to leave their homes by 7 p.m.
Ideal host for hate
Surprisingly, given his references to contemporary American politics—”The Big Lie,” Stephenson’s claim of “I am the law,” Klan disinformation squads, and democracy “as a fragile thing, stable and steady until it was broken and trampled”—Egan does not provide a compelling, in depth analysis of the rise and fall of the KKK as a mass movement.
The Indiana residents’ “averageness,” he suggests, made the state “an ideal host for the hate group that took over the Heartland.” Folks of the same faith and the same race got their news from Klan sources, which helped give their lives meaning, shape, and purpose.
Egan credits Stephenson’s skill at mass manipulation as well. And he suggests that most Hoosiers wanted to keep the races separate and unequal, and close the door to new immigrants.
Egan attributes the KKK’s collapse not only to the unmasking of so many of its leaders as grifters and moral reprobates, but to the achievement of all the Klan’s major goals—Prohibition, disenfranchisement of Blacks, and the passage of federal laws drastically restricting immigration from eastern and southern Europe, Asia and Africa.
Perhaps. But the message Egan really wants to send his readers is that the power achieved by the KKK in the 1920s was not an “aberration.” After Stephenson was released from jail, “the fog of hatred that lay over the land… had yet to lift.”
The vein of hatred “is there still, and explains much of the madness threatening American life” a hundred years after the Grand Dragon “made a mockery of the moral principles of the Heartland.”
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
