Netflix rolled out the red carpet for its own TV shows and movies at its annual Tudum event last week, sharing spoilers on everything from the “Bridgerton” spinoff “Queen Charlotte,’’ with trailers for fan favorites like “Dead to Me” sprinkled in for good measure.
Here’s what we learned:
The Brannocks are being watched
Ryan Murphy, the busiest man in television, unveiled the first trailer for his new show, “The Watcher,” the kind-of true story about a mysterious house in suburban New Jersey where ominous letters keep landing in the mailbox. The show premieres Oct. 13 and stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale and Jennifer Coolidge.
‘The Witcher’ is coming
“Blood Origin” will premiere on Dec. 25 and the third season of the original show will land sometime in summer 2023 with new cast members Robbie Am ell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin. The prequel series is set 1,200 years before the events of “The Witcher,” tracking the creation of the first prototype Witcher and what led up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, and starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain.
‘Dead to Me’ comes back to life
The third and final season will hit Netflix on Nov. 17, reuniting Christina Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy in their final dark and twisted adventure. It’s unclear yet if there are more secret twins.
Get ready to solve the ‘Glass Onion’
Rian Johnson’s long-awaited sequel to “Knives Out” drops Dec. 23 with a stunning cast including Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., David Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Daniel Craig. The new trailer features a mysterious puzzle box and an invitation on a private yacht to solve their host’s murder.
Jennifer Lopez comes out of hiding
Jenny from the block has a few secrets up her sleeve. Lopez plays a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before in “The Mother,” premiering in May. Co-stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Enola Holmes is still up to no good
Millie Bobby Brown gets another go at the delightful Enola Holmes, younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill), in the sequel film. This time, Enola hunts for a missing girl, out Nov. 4.
Gal Gadot is 50 shades of spy
Gadot, Jamie Dorman and Alia Bhatt are teaming up for “Heart of Stone,” a spy thriller that promises exactly enough car chases and explosions. The movie hits Netflix in 2023.
Queen Charlotte goes on the run
Decades before she rules the ton, a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) has no interest in her troll of a future husband, King George.
Queen Elizabeth’s story ontinues
The fifth season of “The Crown,” which introduces Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, premieres on Nov. 9.
Emily is back in Paris
Netflix’s frothiest, silliest series, “Emily in Paris,” returns Dec. 21. Will Emily (Lily Collins) finally make a decision between her two men, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)? Almost certainly not.
