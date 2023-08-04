Cardi B concertgoer files battery report

Days after a video went viral that shows Cardi B throwing her microphone at a concertgoer in response to getting splashed by an unknown liquid, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a show attendee has come forward to “report a battery.”
“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas police said in a statement to The Times. “During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”
The authorities, who fielded the complaint Sunday, July 30, did not mention Cardi B by name in their statement, or specify that the thrown object was a microphone.
The time and location of the victim’s filing corresponds with the address and timing of the “WAP” rapper’s concert.
“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” police said. “No further details will be provided at this time.”
Representatives for Cardi B have not responded to The Times’ request for comment.
The Grammy winner was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” when she got splashed. She is among a growing number of musicians — including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Drake, Steve Lacy and Harry Styles — who have recently been hit by projectiles onstage.
Los Angeles Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.
