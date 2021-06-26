Class-action lawsuit against rapper T.I. over digital tokens is dismissed

That’s a wrap on a class-action lawsuit against rap- per T.I.
A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the “Live Your Life” artist and an associate of promoting and selling cryptographic tokens that weren’t officially registered, according to documents published by the website CoinDesk.
The lawsuit was dropped because a statue of limitations had passed.
T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., is accused of teaming up in 2017 with Ryan Felton, the founder of FLiKIO — which was billed as an online viewing platform — and offering “FLiK Tokens” for purchase.
“FLiK explained that it would use the funds from the sale of FLiK Tokens to license content, fund film projects, market and pro- mote the FLiK platform, and integrate FLiK with additional viewing plat- forms,” Monday’s court filing reads.
The digital tokens started at about 6 cents each, with the Atlanta-born T.I. promoting the venture on social media.
“FLiK represented that investors could redeem the tokens on its platform after it launched,” the paperwork published by CoinDesk continued.
“FLiK never registered FLiK Tokens as securities with the Securities and Ex- change Commission.”
The FLiK platform did not launch, the documents state, but the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals dropped the lawsuit, deeming it untimely.
The class-action suit was filed by Kenneth Fedance, who spent $3,000 on the tokens, according to Coin Desk.
Monday’s new development follows a settlement last year that cost the 40-year-old T.I. $75,000 in response to issues that involved the platform and the Securities and Ex- change Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.