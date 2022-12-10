NEW YORK — Five women have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced comedy icon Bill Cosby and NBC under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act.
In their Manhattan Supreme Court suit filed Monday, the accusers, three of whom were actresses with brief roles on “The Cosby Show,” say they were “sexually assaulted and battered” by Cosby, 84. Several accuse him of slipping drugs into their drinks and raping them while they were unconscious.
The women also say NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company, “condoned and encouraged Bill Cosby ... by doing nothing to stop it despite knowledge of his serial sexual abuse of women, and by providing Bill Cosby with staff and facilities to groom and sexually abuse women.”
The companies ran “The Cosby Show” while it was on the air from 1984 to 1992.
The accusers include Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens and Jennifer Thompson, all of whom say Cosby offered to mentor them and put them on the show. Three of them appeared on “The Cosby Show.”
The fifth accuser, Hollywood executive Cindra Ladd, said she was a “platonic” friend of Cosby’s since 1969. She said that one night, when they went to a movie together, he gave her a pill that knocked her unconscious, then raped her.
The Adult Survivors Act created a one-year period for victims to take legal action against their alleged attackers in cases previously barred by time limits.
