CultureFest Orlando set for Juneteenth weekend

CultureFest Orlando will take place during Juneteenth weekend at Festival Park in Orlando.
The all-day event on June 18, hosted by O.C. Business Development LLC, will be held in the Milk District of Downtown Orlando, at Festival Park, located at 2911 East Robinson St.
From noon to 9 p.m., the grounds will include live entertainment, food vendors and art exhibits.
There will be a steady stream of concerts throughout the day featuring indie artists from across the nation.
A special lperformance will be provided by the group, On1Band.
Event hosts are Young Scholar, Jarri Knows, Tre Illi and Tiny the Host. The lineup of DJs will include Poeticli, SheJay Jaz, Levy, and Maddie Icee.
“This event will serve as a vibrant center for performance culture, with a full entertainment experience for audience members of all ages,” said Oriana Campbell, CEO of O.C. Business Development LLC. “I anticipate CultureFest Orlando being significant to the entire metro-Orlando area. We appreciate the community support and we are excited about partnering with local businesses to offer sponsorship and vendor opportunities.’’
All VIP and general admission activities are open to the public. General admission is free for children 10, and under accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tickets are $5 for children 11-16 and adult ticket purchases are $32.
For more information, visit weareculturefest.com.
