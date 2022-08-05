Daughter of Jolie and Pitt attending Spelman College

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara is ready for the next act.
The 17-year-old is attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Jolie shared in an Instagram post showing the teenager with some of her classmates.
“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the post Sunday. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”
Spelman is the oldest liberal arts school for women among the historically Black colleges and universities in the United States.
Stacey Abrams, who is running for Georgia governor, and Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., are among the public figures who studied at Spelman.
Zahara is one of six children for Jolie and Pitt, and the eldest daughter of the actors. Their eldest child, 20-year-old Maddox, enrolled at Yonsei University in South Korea in 2019.
Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, were together for more than a decade, marrying in 2014 before splitting two years later.
Pitt was awarded joint custody of their minor children in a tentative ruling in May 2021, but the decision was nixed two months later when the private judge overseeing their divorce was disqualified due to a failure to disclose business with attorneys representing Pitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.