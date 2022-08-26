‘Day Shift’ needed some more work

MOVIE REVIEW
He works hard for the money. Hunting, killing and extracting teeth from vampires for a living, in the hot San Fernando Valley, is no joke.
Bud (Jamie Foxx) acts like he’s just an innocuous pool cleaner in SoCal. But on the down low, he’s hunting bloodsuckers for cash. He just got kicked out of the international vampire hunters union for breaking rules and to make real dough, he’s got to be a member. His buddy Big John (Snoop Dogg), a legendary hunter, pressures the union boss to give him another chance.
Bud is allowed to go on more hunting missions, but only if the dorky union rep (Dave Franco) accompanies him. He has to take the deal – he’s desperate. His ex-wife (Meagan Good) says they need $10,000 for their daughter’s (Zion Broadnax) school tuition and braces. If he doesn’t cough up the coin by Monday, she and the kid will move to Florida and live with her mom. Pressure. Lots of pressure.
Stunt coordinator J.J. Perry (“John Wick: Chapter 2,” “X-men Origins: Wolverine”) marks his directing debut with this misadventure, and his incessant stunt tricks don’t cure what ails. Certainly, he starts the footage with a kinetic fight scene, and he knows his stuff.
Vampires do backflips, contort their bodies and die miserable second deaths as they’re decapitated, but nothing seems fresh or innovative. Likely because his filmmaking lacks artistry and style. For example, even the film’s chase scenes, which look stolen from a “Dukes of Hazzard” episode, are dull as hell.
Screenwriters Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten’s (“John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum”) tepid writing provides a very skimpy blueprint. Weak premise, feeble storyline and not enough drama, laughs or scares to wake the dead. Even when the most venomous vampire, Audrey (Karla Souza), bullies Bud’s wife and child, her threats aren’t all that scary. Bodies pile up, money is made and none of it is memorable.
Snoop saves the day
The sets and costumes don’t look lived in. The overly bright cinematography (Tony Oliver) makes everything glisten like it’s never been sat on, walked through or worn before. The pacing is decent, and the musical score is too (Tyler Bates).
The irony is that the theme song for this venture has been made into the music video, “BUD (Mowing Down Vamps),” which is far more lively, animated, rhythmic and edgy then the entire film. Cinematographer/director Taylor Chien directed it and should have directed or co-directed this movie. He’s got the stylish swagger the film lacks.
Leave it to the invincible Snoop Dogg to save the day. He makes Big John tough, street smart and charismatic. It would have been better if his badass hunter character had been the film’s central focus. Imagine a horror film where Snoop led the charge. He’d know how to “cut necks and cash the checks.” A Snoop movie almost writes itself.
Streaming audiences, from the comfort of their sofas, won’t complain. Viewers in a theater would not be so kind. Why? Because the bite in this vampire movie is only skin deep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.