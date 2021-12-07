Review of “Colorization: One Hundred Years Of Black Films In A White Hollywood by Wil Haygood. Alfred A. Knopf. 452 pages. $30.
“Given the way it is built,” James Baldwin wrote in the summer of 1968, Hollywood is “compelled to present to the American people a self-perpetuating fantasy of American life.”
According to Wil Haygood (a former journalist at the Boston Globe and author of “Tigerland,” “Showdown” and “The Butler”), that fantasy, suffused with racial prejudice, demonstrated to Black Americans that “they had yet one more enemy, cinema.”
In “Colorization,” Haygood examines Hollywood films in the century following the 1915 premiere of “Birth of a Nation,” a glorification of the Ku Klux Klan. Over time, he indicates, Blacks realized that they had to tell their own stories, using all the magical ingredients Hollywood “offered to mainstream society.”
Unfortunately, as he sets the historical context informing the film industry’s business decisions, Haygood makes mistakes.
Abraham Lincoln had not concluded in 1860 that “slavery must be outlawed if the nation was to endure.” James G. Blaine was never governor of Maine. John Rankin did not take over the House Un-American Affairs Committee in the 1940s. The Supreme Court outlawed segregation in public schools in Brown v. Board of Education; it did not “mandate integration.” Most important, Haygood’s generalizations about “the minds” of Black and white Americans are, well, facile.
Unveiling back stories
“Colorization” is at its best when Haygood tells the backstories of Black actors and directors, some of them long forgotten. Hattie McDaniel, we learn, never fully understood why her role in “Gone With The Wind” – and the Oscar she won – did not result in roles different from Beulah, another maid, which once again drew criticism from leaders of the NAACP, among others, that she was perpetuating racial stereotypes.
With his success in “Home of the Brave,” Haygood reveals, James Edwards became the most well-known Black actor in the United States: “But for months his phone didn’t ring.”
Edwards’ inter-racial affair with Lana Turner and his refusal to cooperate with HUAC, Haygood suggests, convinced studios to steer clear of him. Edwards died of a heart attack in 1970, at age 51. He was living in a small apartment in San Diego.
Oscar Micheaux became a Black director, Haygood reminds us, when such a profession barely existed. He spent much of his career trying to undo the damage of “Birth of a Nation.”
Decades later, Melvin Van Peebles fought off studio executives and cast Godfrey Cambridge (not Jack Lemmon or Alan Arkin) as the white-turned-Black in “Watermelon Man.” In 1972, against all odds, Peebles’ “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” became the highest grossing independent movie of all time, a reminder to Hollywood that Blacks made up 30% of the movie-going public.
And Haygood provides informative sketches of Black directors Gordon Parks, Spike Lee, John Singleton and Ryan Coogler.
Still underrepresented
“Colorization” concludes with an extended critique of the underrepresentation of Blacks in the film industry, Oscar nominations and awards.
At the end of the 20th century, for example, 2.6% of Writer’s Guild members and less than 2% in the union representing set decorators and property masters, were Black. In 2015 and 2016 no Black was nominated for Best Actor or Actress, Best Supporting Actor or Actress.
“White folks are the gatekeepers,” declared April Reign, (whose “#OscarsSoWhite” tweet had gone viral). “It’s not until the head of studios says ‘Okay, I get it,’ that things will change.”
Although Blacks “received their just rewards” in subsequent years, Haygood is not at all sure that Hollywood will continue to hire multi-racial casts and more Black writers. And, “perhaps more important,” whether “the real world would accept and emulate Hollywood’s progress” and “take the lead from purveyors of fantasy.”
As he recalls the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, Haygood’s answer “is a resounding and horrifying no.” Mitigated, if at all, by the ironic fact that amateur videos of many slain victims of police brutality, taken on cellphones, were seen “by the entire world when movie theaters were shuttered” by the pandemic.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
