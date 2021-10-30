Disney’s Pixar’s soul-themed regional jazz exhibit goes national

As Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary, one of its newest attractions is getting a national tour.
“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” exhibit is traveling to three cities across the U.S. though 2022. The exhibit was first introduced at The American Adventure inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Orlando back in February.
The exhibit dives into the history of the American music genre in jazz cities such as New Orleans, New York, Chicago, San Juan and Los Angeles. It features artifacts from jazz legends including Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong and John Birks Gillespie.
“We thought it would be great to celebrate not just jazz but soul, R&B, just those great elements that are really unique and near and dear to the Black culture and Black community,” said Perry Crawley, general manager of operations at Disney Springs.
Exhibit stops
The exhibit’s first stop is The New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans. It opened on Oct. 26. Each installment will also feature a unique collection of artifacts curated by local museums.
“It was a pleasure to collaborate with Disney on The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit at Epcot,” said Greg Lambousy, director of the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
“We are very excited to be the first museum in the country to host the traveling exhibit in our newly opened Education Center as well as to contribute artifacts from our collection, including Baby Dodds’ drum pedal, Charmaine Neville’s tambourine and even the iconic bent horn that once belonged to jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie.”
Lambousy added, “It is wonderful to see New Orleans music and culture represented on the international stage by artists such as the Jon Batiste, who also happens to be an Honorary Co-Chair of the Jazz Museum’s Improvisations Gala.”
From there, the exhibit will travel to the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City and wrap up Black History Month at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem in February 2022.
Visitors can also have a virtual experience of the exhibit using the Play Disney Parks mobile app.
