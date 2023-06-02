Disney World’s Ariel

At Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Disney’s Ariel greets guests on May 26, the same day Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters. Above, the Disney cast member embraces a young guest. At right, she greets Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea, and daughter Yolanda, who was celebrating her 15th birthday. In the new movie, Ariel is portrayed by Halle Bailey.

