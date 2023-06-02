At Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Disney’s Ariel greets guests on May 26, the same day Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters. Above, the Disney cast member embraces a young guest. At right, she greets Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea, and daughter Yolanda, who was celebrating her 15th birthday. In the new movie, Ariel is portrayed by Halle Bailey.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- What killed Lashawn Thompson?
- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family announces
- Hip-hop’s legends set to get their due at ‘Wild Style’ anniversary
- Black nun’s body draws hundreds to rural Missour
- ‘The Little Mermaid’ opens with fanfare, caps a history of misogynoir
- Tax-free hurricane holiday underway; another one starts Aug. 26
- Citizens Property Insurance Corp. hits 1.3 million policies
- Make dependable environmental improvements
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Lawrence Drake won’t return as B-CU’s interim president
- Sanya Richards-Ross of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ talks Season 2
- ‘The power of the Black dollar’
- Living with schizophrenia: My family’s 30-year journey
- B-CU loses trademark appeal to national alumni association
- Chinese citizens sue Florida over ban on home purchases
- Fantasia, Halle Bailey shine in trailer for re-imagined ‘The Color Purple’
- ‘The Little Mermaid’ opens with fanfare, caps a history of misogynoir
- Author explores DuBois’ unfinished account of Black soldiers in WWI
- College honors founder of multimillion-dollar Florida company at commencement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.