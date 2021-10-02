Drake tops Lil Nas X as album continues Billboard chart dominance

Even though Lil Nas X gave Drake a run for his money, the “Certified Lover Boy” prevailed.
For the third consecutive week, the Canadian hip-hop singer has secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Oct. 2 – besting the highly-publicized and expertly marketed “Montero,” which landed at No. 2.
Released Sept. 3, “Certified Lover Boy” hasn’t taken a break from the top spot since, opening with the year’s biggest week for any album, moving 613,000 units.
According to MRC Data, Drake’s star-studded sixth studio effort was credited with the equivalent of 171,000 sales.
To date, the album has logged the equivalent of just over 1 million sales in the United States.
Securing a third consecutive week atop the list makes the opus the first to do so in over a year for any R&B/hip-hop project. Previously Lil Baby’s “My Turn” spent five weeks at No. 1, in the summer of 2020.
So far this year, “CLB” is the third effort to spend so much time at the top of the chart, following Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” which also spent three consecutive weeks there earlier in the summer.
But neither have come close to topping controversial country star “Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album,” which stayed at the top spot for 10 consecutive weeks.
Meanwhile, Lil Nas X’s much buzzed-about album had the equivalent of 126,000 sales, including 147 million streams, landing at second place, according to MRC Data (which is a tracking data service owned by Billboard’s parent company).
Featuring 15 songs, including collaborations with Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus — “Montero” is the pop music provocateur’s first official album since the history-making success of 2019's “Old Town Road.”
The two-time Grammy Award winner released an eight-track, nearly 19 minute P entitled “7,” which featured the tracks “Panini” and “Rodeo” (featuring Cardi B) in June 2019. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.