Dreams amplified at Disney Dreamers Academy

One hundred teens, including nine from Florida, were selected to take part in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy at Disney World over the weekend between March 3-6.
The academy is a mentorship and career-development program for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
Grammy-award winning artist Kelly Rowland was the celebrity ambassador.
“You can do whatever it takes to dream big,” Rowland told the Dreamers during their commencement ceremony on Sunday, “and accomplish bigger as long as you don’t stand in the way of someone else doing the same thing.”
Other celebrity guests included fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, “King Richard’’ actress Demi Singleton, gospel artist Kierra Sheard and R&B recording artist Mali Music.
