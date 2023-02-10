Essay collection offer stunning self portrait of renowned author

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1963, Randall Kenan was sent to Chinquapin, North Carolina when he was six weeks old to be raised by his great-aunt Mary Fleming. A graduate of North Carolina College, a professional cook, domestic and kindergarten teacher, Fleming gave him three great gifts: a love of food, love for his fellow human beings and love of reading.
Kenan, who lived for years in the North as well as the South, was ambivalent about Chinquapin. The rural hamlet’s Black Baptist churches, family reunions, revival meetings, rattlesnakes, tobacco barns and mustard greens, fed to him by Mary from a bowl, “one drippy, green leaf after another,” introduced him to community “as an experienced thing, not simply an idea.”
That said, from an early age, Kenan yearned to leave a place whose schools were segregated; roads unpaved; running water in short supply; medical care 25 miles away. And which “abounded with a multitude of hateful truths, small-mindedness and racism.”
Kenan became a professor of English and comparative literature at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Chancellor of the Fellowship of Southern Writers. His books (fiction and non-fiction) include, “A Visitation of Spirits,” “Let the Dead Bury Their Dead” and “The Fire This Time.” Kenan died in 2020.
“Black Folk Could Fly” (the title refers to a folktale in which Africans fly back to Iboland after slave ships deposit them in North America) is a collection of Kenan’s essays. Often personal and autobiographical, they address his wide-ranging interests in, among other subjects, W.E.B. DuBois, James Baldwin, Ingmar Berman, The Blues, Batman and Blaxploitation.
However, “Black Folk Could Fly” is mostly about Kenan’s lifelong quest to formulate a satisfactory answer to the question, “What does it mean to be Black?” And his willingness to confront complexities, contradictions and controversies.
“Race,” Kenan emphasizes, is best understood as an ideological concept, deployed with certainty and finality in cotton fields, cloakrooms, and courthouses, in a “one drop rule” that melds class with pseudo-biology “to make and maintain” a group of people at the lowest rung of society.
At the same time, Kenan acknowledges that whether one believes it is reality or mythology, “whether one is white or Black or something entirely other,” everyone who lives in the United States is shaped to a significant extent by race. And that there is “an ongoing necessity” for Blacks to band together to fight against discrimination directed at people because of the color of their skin.
No monolithic culture
Kenan also casts doubt on the claim that Black culture is “seamless, undifferentiated, defined,” a “monolithic sameness, a we-ism,” whether you are from New York City or Chinquapin, Chicago or Savannah. Black American culture, its language, art, music, and customs, he indicates, “is a New World phenomenon, as varied as the geography of the Americas.”
Nonetheless, Kenan declares that Black “essentialism,” however fallacious, cannot be easily dismissed, and “the mystical connection to some mythical Mother Africa still holds profound emotional energy, even for me.” Moreover, when he calls another Black person “brother” or “sister,” he means it.
In “Black Folk Could Fly,” Kenan even takes on use of the “n” word (and spells it out in full). After reminding us that many Americans believe the word is “so blood-soaked and scornful” that to breathe it is to consciously or unwittingly buy into the worldview of white supremacy, Kenan claims that its meaning is not so fixed that it “cannot be re-appropriated, re-charged, resurrected, born again.”
It is, he insists, just a word: “We use language, language does not use us… Better to worry about sticks and stones, hedge funds and mortgage rates, voter registration reform and unemployment. These are the things that can break your bones.”
Shortly before he died, Kenan reflected on the convergence of Donald Trump, the Coronavirus, unrest over racially motivated police abuse, the tumbling of Confederate monuments and a University of North Carolina still “haunted” by its mythical past.
“Can we seize the moment?” Kenan asked. “We all must now readjust our thinking. The war has only just begun.”
Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University.
