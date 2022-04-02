Tampa, FL (33646)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.