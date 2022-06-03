George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic to perform in Eatonville

Legendary artists George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will perform at the ZORA! 2022 Outdoor Festival of the Arts on Saturday, June 4, in Eatonville.
Jazz artists Kim Waters and Tom Browne are the featured guest performers on Sunday, June 5.
The ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts begins on June 3 and features programming for youth.
The popular outdoor festival normally takes place in January during the Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities, called ZORA! Fest.
However, because of rising COVID-19 numbers in Central Florida, the outdoor event was rescheduled from January to June by the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.), which organizes the annual festival.
The festival celebrates the life and work of the folklorist and anthropologist who was born in Eatonville.
The outdoor festival is held on the corner of West Kennedy Boulevard and Lake Destiny Road in Eatonville. The main stage performances start at 1 p.m. on June 4 and 2 p.m. on June 5.
For more information and the full schedule of events, visit zorafestival.org.
