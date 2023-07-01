Honorary Oscars to go to Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, Michelle Satter

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at the motion picture academy’s annual Governors Awards on Nov. 18 during a ceremony that will also include the presentation of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter.
“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.
“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”
Bassett, 64, was nominated for a supporting actress Oscar this year for her turn as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” becoming the first actor to earn academy recognition for a Marvel movie. Bassett was also nominated for lead actress for her electrifying portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 drama “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”
Brooks, who turned 97 on Wednesday, is a comedy legend, one of 18 people to belong to the EGOT club as a winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Brooks’ Oscar win came for writing the original screenplay for 1967’s “The Producers.”
Littleton, 80, earned an Oscar nomination for her editing work on Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and collaborated with Jonathan Demme (“Beloved,” “The Manchurian Candidate”) and Lawrence Kasdan (“Body Heat,” “The Big Chill”) on multiple films.
As founding director of the Sundance Institute’s artist programs, Satter has worked with dozens of Hollywood’s top filmmakers at the formative stages of their careers over the past four decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.