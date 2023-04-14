How ‘Praise This’ turned Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hits into gospel songs

“Money,” The ecclesiastic Cardi B cover, or any of the other gospel flips in “Praise This,” might just become pop culture canon, rivaling iconic competition sequences like the “Drumline” tiebreaker, the “You Got Served” dance-off and, of course, the “Sister Act 2” finale. And its performers — wearing bejeweled hoodies and lug boots, and singing amid concert-level lighting and an LED wall — are proof that being a baddie and a believer are not mutually exclusive.
“’Money’ should feel like a bank robbery, but we’re just talking about blessings,” says Tina Gordon, writer-director of the movie. Now streaming on Peacock, the Universal release zooms in on the competitive world of contemporary church praise teams, and includes real-life musicians Hawthorne, Chlöe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and Quavo among the cast.
Gordon talks to The Times about portraying a new generation of contemporary Christians, casting Quavo as “the moral compass of the movie” and gospel flipping songs by Ari Lennox, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion. This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for length and clarity.
What excited you most about making this movie?
I love competition movies. I had been circling the idea of doing something faith-based and family-oriented, and also wanted something music-driven to revisit my “Drumline” days. There’s so many great gospel competition movies already, but this subculture is very specific, with a real and vibrant community. And being African American and coming from the South, you have to go into those cultural worlds hard and come in with a strong point of view. You can’t meet it at the level that it exists in reality, or people will say, “I’ll just go to these churches to see these teams.”
In addition to original music, “Praise This” features gospel flips of hit songs. How did you decide what each praise team would sing?
The story takes place in Atlanta, where there’s a megachurch beside a contemporary church beside a white church beside a Black church. So every praise team has a different personality. It’s funny — reading the script, I was thinking about when the Jonas Brothers first started, when these gorgeous guys had those promise rings and all these young people — hormones coursing through their veins — were going crazy for them. So I splintered that off into the Promise Ringtones and the Prodigal Bros, and kept going from there.
My music supervisor, Derryck Thornton, and I then just pored through tons of songs, and asked teams of songwriters to flip them into gospel arrangements for each team. The initial test was with the Promise Ringtones, who are all sweet, sassy, unattainable girl power, like Destiny’s Child and those girl groups that are just perfect. It was something about that “Savage” remix with Meg and Beyoncé that I thought, let’s see if the songwriters can come up with something. It came back so strong that, after that, we were off and running with all the flips.
I love the scene in which Sam [played by Bailey] gospel flips songs by Ari Lennox, Lil Baby and Xscape on the spot. How did you pull that off?
We needed a turn for the team to decide to trust Sam. To make this L.A. girl feel even more like a fish out of water, all the hit songs she has to flip are from the South. All the background extras were young people from Atlanta, and I promise you that all that energy that you feel when you’re watching it was in the room that day. Oh my God, it was like a gladiator arena.
This movie has a lot of moving parts. What were you worried about most?
I was a little worried about Quavo. I wasn’t asking him to be this boisterous rapper, the role is quieter and more nuanced. Ty is a musician who appeared to have everything, but was still seeking and searching, and, really, he’s the moral compass in the movie. He ended up being brilliant, with a sensitivity and a realness in his portrayal, and he was a real favorite among the crew. I couldn’t be happier with his performance, and I think it’ll surprise people that it’s not really the church that totally gives the message of the story, but the rapper with a heart of gold.
“Praise This” was previously reported as a potential Universal franchise in the vein of “Pitch Perfect.” Do you think there’s an opportunity for a sequel?
We just have to wait and see what Universal thinks. But the audience reaction at screenings has been resounding, and they’ve been asking questions about what happens next. I’m just like, a movie is only a couple of hours, what do you want me to do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.