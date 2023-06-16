Hudson, Ledisi perform at White House Juneteenth event

The Biden-Harris administration hosted a highly anticipated Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, June 13.
The concert, which coincided with Black Music Month, showcased a star-studded lineup including renowned artists such as Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Audra McDonald, Step Afrika!, Colman Domingo, Ledisi, Patina Miller, and the Tennessee State University Marching Band, Aristocrat of Bands.
Juneteenth, a significant holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, holds even greater importance this year after President Biden signed it into law in 2021, designating June 19 as National Independence Day.
The historical origins of Juneteenth trace back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce to enslaved individuals that they were finally free. This momentous event occurred nearly two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.
The White House said it intends to uplift American art forms that resonate with the soul of the American experience.
“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” President Biden remarked.
