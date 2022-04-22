In new book, author offers steps to fix democracies

For centuries, Yascha Mounk reveals, ethnically and religiously diverse societies were, with few exceptions, monarchies or empires. Ruled by majorities of like-minded voters, democracies tended to be homogeneous.
More recently, democracies have embraced “outsiders” as fellow citizens. Although the United States could not claim a history of common heritage, at the end of World War II only one of every 25 residents had been born abroad. These days, it is one in seven. Much the same is true for Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
That this change is more the result of unintended consequences than a commitment to diversity, Mounk points out, helps explain why many “natives” in democracies continue to insist that “true” citizens must share the dominant culture, race, and ethnicity.
In “The Great Experiment,” Mounk (a contributing editor to the Atlantic, professor of international relations at John Hopkins University, and author of “Stranger in My Own Country, The Age of Responsibility, and The People vs. Democracy”) provides an insightful analysis of the challenges facing diverse democracies. And he recommends policies that can bridge and celebrate differences without “essentializing” them, while increasing equality and justice for all.
His book is a penetrating and provocative primer on the past, present, and future of the politics of identity.
Inherent tribal instincts
Drawing on studies in social psychology, Mounk demonstrates that tribal instincts are inherent in human beings. The task for diverse democracies, he writes, is to limit their tendencies to discriminate against outsiders, while building on their substantial potential for good. Success depends on actions by leaders and institutions to contain conflict and offer opportunities to pursue common interests and share common goals.
Aware of the dangers associated with ethnocentric nationalism, Mounk advocates an inclusive civic and cultural patriotism that in the United States celebrates the nation’s founding ideals and is suffused with an appreciation of “everyday sights and smells and sounds and tastes.”
Mounk believes that melting pot and salad bowl approaches to assimilation do not sustain diverse democracies. Instead, he supports maintaining “respect for communities that prefer to stay among themselves” while encouraging citizens “to embark on a life that is, in a meaningful sense, shared.”
While he deems the determination “to treat people in accordance with their actions or their character, not the color of their skin,” noble, Mounk points out that the aspiration to be race blind can – and has – turned into “a reality of being racism blind.” Racial injustices, he maintains, “need to be studied, acknowledged, and remedied.”
At the same time, Mounk notes that whereas progressives once favored a universal vision for American society, they increasingly favor race conscious policies conditioned to membership in a historically oppressed group. Instead of helping the “great experiment” succeed, this approach, “runs the risk of emboldening and empowering its most devoted detractors.”
Instead, Mounk mounts a challenge to conventional wisdom on the left: he recommends trying “to remedy historical injustices to such an extent that a racial lens becomes less important – not because people ignore its continued relevance, but because it really does structure reality to a lesser degree.”
Avoid opposition
Americans support higher minimum wages, cancellation of student debt, universal pre-K, a public option for health insurance, and more permissive zoning laws, he indicates, when given race-neutral justifications; when the frame is racial justice, opposition shoots up.
Mounk understands that African Americans have suffered – and continue to suffer – the impact of past discrimination more than any other group. But he also emphasizes the progress that has been made: these days, the typical African American has entered the middle class; lives in a suburb or small town; has completed high school (and if he or she is below 40, has spent some time in college); works in a white collar job; has closed the life expectancy gap; and is more likely than white counterparts to “believe in the American Dream.”
And the number of Americans who say they oppose inter-racial marriage is now miniscule.
The project of making diverse democracies thrive is more likely to succeed, Mounk concludes, “if we build deeper connections, empathy, and solidarity between different groups.”
Who can disagree? But it won’t be easy in a toxic, partisan and polarized “democratic recession” that undermines our ability to contain conflict.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this review for the Florida Courier.
