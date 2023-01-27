MIAMI GARDENS – The internationally acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival marks its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists. The event will be held on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Artists set to perform include Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips and the Adam Blackstone Experience. Also, there will be special soulful Sunday performances by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels. Now in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend, said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “People come from all over for this unique experience. ‘Jazz in the Gardens’ is the means by which we celebrate music, food, and culture together.”
In 2022, artists including the Queen of Soul Mary J. Blige and Miami Gardens native son Rick Ross lit up the JITG stage following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the festival, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris and the city council declared March 13th as “Rick Ross Day” in honor of the Miami Gardens native’s global success as an entertainer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will feature succulent, exotic cuisine and offer exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and more information, visit www.jazzinthegardens.com
